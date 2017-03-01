WUOMFM

Lessenberry on Trump's joint session speech and gerrymandering concerns

  • Jack Lessenberry
    Michigan Radio

President Donald Trump delivered his first speech to a joint session of Congress last night. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about issues Trump touched on that resonate in Michigan, including a proposed $1 trillion investment in infrastructure nationwide.

They also discuss the wave of bomb threats against Jewish facilities in the nation, including one in Ann Arbor; whether the failure of a bill to reduce the state's income tax signals bigger problems for Michigan Republicans; and a push to change how the state's political boundaries are drawn.

week in michigan politics
Donald Trump
jewish
hate crimes
state income tax
gerrymandering

Related Content

Watch and read analysis of President Trump's speech to Congress

By 17 hours ago
U.S. Capitol.
user Ottojula / Wikimedia Commons

President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress tonight.

His address came a day after he gave an outline of his budget plan for Congress, which would increase defense spending and make cuts to domestic programs.

Kids safe, back in school after bomb threat at Ann Arbor Hebrew school

By Feb 27, 2017
Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

A bomb threat forced children to evacuate from Hebrew Day School in Ann Arbor Monday morning, as similar threats were reported in Florida, Pennsylvania, Alabama, New Jersey and other states.

An unidentified man called the Hebrew Day School just after 9 am, claiming there was a bomb in a backpack that was about to detonate, according to police.

Jewish and Muslim leaders respond to recent threats

By 20 hours ago
Jewish Community Center and Hebrew Day School in Ann Arbor, which received a bomb threat on February 27.
Kate Wells

 

In the last few weeks, intimidating acts have been aimed at Jewish and Muslim communities in Michigan. In Ann Arbor, a bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Hebrew Day School. In Dearborn, threats have been called into Muslim community centers and mosques.

After early morning vote, income tax cut dies in the House

By Feb 23, 2017
income tax
ccPixs.com / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In the first vote of the session, Republican leaders in the state House came up short.

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, the House took a roll call vote on legislation that would roll back the state income tax.

It was significantly different from its first iteration, but Republican leaders still couldn’t shore up enough votes to gain the majority.

Gerrymandered voting districts are "breeding grounds for insane politicians"

By Jan 3, 2017
The origin of the term "gerrymandering" comes from a political cartoon from March of 1812. This was drawn in reaction to the newly-drawn state senate election district of South Essex created by the Massachusetts legislature to favor
J. Albert Bowden II / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In March of 1812, the Boston Gazette printed a political cartoon that showed the bizarre and twisted shape of a newly-redrawn election district.

The paper was responding to redistricting of the Massachusetts state Senate districts pushed through by Governor Elbridge Gerry. The redistricting certainly benefited the governor's Democratic-Republican Party.