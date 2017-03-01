Lessenberry on Trump's joint session speech and gerrymandering concerns

President Donald Trump delivered his first speech to a joint session of Congress last night. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about issues Trump touched on that resonate in Michigan, including a proposed $1 trillion investment in infrastructure nationwide.
They also discuss the wave of bomb threats against Jewish facilities in the nation, including one in Ann Arbor; whether the failure of a bill to reduce the state's income tax signals bigger problems for Michigan Republicans; and a push to change how the state's political boundaries are drawn.