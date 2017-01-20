WUOMFM

LIVE BLOG: Follow the events of Inauguration Day 2017

By 1 hour ago
  • The U.S. Capitol at 6:31 a.m. ET this morning.
    Steve Inskeep / NPR

Today, the country inaugurates a new president.

Donald J. Trump will become the 45th U.S. President after he takes the Oath of Office at noon eastern time on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

The White House is undergoing preparations for a new occupant. Last night, David Nakamura shared this tweet showing an empty White House:

Starting this morning until around 6 p.m., NPR reporters, editors, and producers will be live-blogging the day's events as they unfold.

We will also provide live video and live online analysis of Donald Trump's Inauguration speech. Check back on our homepage starting at around 11:30 a.m. this morning for that.

In the meantime, scroll below to follow along with today's Live Blog:

Loading...

