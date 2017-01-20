LIVE BLOG: Follow the events of Inauguration Day 2017

Today, the country inaugurates a new president.

Donald J. Trump will become the 45th U.S. President after he takes the Oath of Office at noon eastern time on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

The White House is undergoing preparations for a new occupant. Last night, David Nakamura shared this tweet showing an empty White House:

Just saw Marine leave station outside West Wing meaning @potus has left too. Offices empty, Obama photos off walls. pic.twitter.com/7NAKWeHdcw — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 19, 2017

