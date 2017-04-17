Livingston County schools could soon start a program to give students jump start on college

Livingston County schools could soon adopt a program that gives their students some community college experience.

Early Middle College School is a five-year program that allows students to earn a high school diploma and either a technical certification or up to 60 transferable credits.

Mike Hubert is the Superintendent of the Livingston Educational Service Agency, which spurred the early college proposal, says the state foundation allowance covers the cost of the program.

“It allows students to earn these certificates of value without having to pay for it,” he said. “So kids who never thought they would be able to go to college can get certificates that put them right into jobs that are needed in Michigan.”

Hubert says one challenge is the lack of community colleges in Livingston County.

“But right now we're trying to leverage our relationships with some of the community colleges that are around our borders so that we can let them help to participate in our programs,” he said.

Hubert says the application for the program with the Michigan Department of Education is pending, with no word on when a decision will be made.