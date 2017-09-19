Looking back at the economic importance of the Soo Locks

Stateside's conversation with Bernie Arbic, Soo Locks historian and author of "Upbound Download."

When we think of Michigan’s contribution to the war effort during the Second World War, most think of the Arsenal of Democracy, of Rosie the Riveters helping build thousands and thousands of B-24 Liberator bombers at Willow Run.

But the U.S. war effort also depended mightily on the Soo Locks, to the point where it feared a Nazi attack on the locks.

It's a piece of history worth re-visiting.

Listen above for Stateside's conversation with Soo Lock historian and author of Upbound Downbound, Bernie Arbic.

Michigan Radio originally aired this story on June 1, 2017.

