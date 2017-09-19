WUOMFM
Looking back at the economic importance of the Soo Locks

By 3 hours ago

The Soo Locks are located on St. Marys River.
Credit USACOE

When we think of Michigan’s contribution to the war effort during the Second World War, most think of the Arsenal of Democracy, of Rosie the Riveters helping build thousands and thousands of B-24 Liberator bombers at Willow Run.

But the U.S. war effort also depended mightily on the Soo Locks, to the point where it feared a Nazi attack on the locks.

It's a piece of history worth re-visiting.

Listen above for Stateside's conversation with Soo Lock historian and author of Upbound DownboundBernie Arbic.

Michigan Radio originally aired this story on June 1, 2017.

Soo Locks

Soo Locks open for the season

By Will Greenberg Mar 25, 2016
The Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
USACOE

The Soo Locks opened for the 2016 season Friday.

The locks, which allow ships to move between Lakes Superior and Huron, close in the winter for repairs. This year's improvements included a new hydraulic system, anchorage repairs, and replacing the de-watering bulkhead coating for the Poe Lock, according to a press release from The Great Lakes Seaway Partnership. 

Additionally, crews worked to modernize the MacArthur Lock's electrical system. MacArthur Lock closed for part of last summer because of unexpected repairs. 

Report: Soo Locks upgrade among top infrastructure projects

By Jan 15, 2017
U.S Army Corps of Engineers

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. - A federal report lists upgrading the Soo Locks shipping complex among 40 proposed infrastructure projects nationwide that would give the economy a significant boost.

  The locks network at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, enables vessels to move between Lake Superior and the other Great Lakes.