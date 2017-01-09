WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Looking back on how state-supported suburban flight laid foundation for Flint water crisis

By 12 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • What caused the Flint water crisis? Rick Sadler from Michigan State University argues the true cause of Flint's water disaster goes back decades.
    What caused the Flint water crisis? Rick Sadler from Michigan State University argues the true cause of Flint's water disaster goes back decades.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

What really caused the Flint water crisis?

The obvious and well-known answer is the April 2014 decision to start drawing the city's drinking water from the Flint River. That, in turn, caused corrosion in the city's lead water pipes, which caused lead to leach into the water.

Others point to Governor Rick Snyder's appointment of an emergency manager to control Flint's affairs. That happened in late 2011.

Michigan State University public health expert and urban geographer Rick Sadler argues the true cause of Flint's water disaster goes back decades.

Sadler and co-author Andrew Highsmith have published a study laying out their case in the journal Environmental Justice.

Sadler joined Stateside to talk about the findings from the study and how, according to him, the public is missing the bigger picture by focusing on the emergency manager or the decision to switch the drinking water source.

"We're missing the bigger picture of state policy that supported suburbanization for many decades and made it easier for suburbs to prevent cities from annexing the developments that sprung up on their properties in the post-war era," said Sadler. "As our cities continued growing, it meant the core cities weren't able to capture the tax base that was growing beyond their boundaries."

This meant that urban areas suffered as a result, as poverty became more concentrated, there were fewer jobs and schools districts suffered. And according to Sadler, the state "propped up this system by encouraging suburban movement."

Listen to the full interview above as Sadler talks about how we, as a society, don't pay the fair price of living in the suburbs, the invisible subsidies that the suburbs enjoy that have hurt cities, and the direct impact the state's change in revenue sharing had on the city of Flint's debt problem.
(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Flint water crisis
Michigan State University
revenue sharing
suburbs

Related Content

Meeting this week in Chicago likely to have big impact on Flint water crisis

By Jan 8, 2017
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

A group of doctors, regulators and outside experts is meeting behind closed doors in Chicago Tuesday to determine if Flint’s water technically meets federal standards again. The meeting at EPA’s regional headquarters could be the start of a shift; from a public health emergency to a longer term response.

Water samples have improved for several months. But there are still some homes with spikes in lead levels that are potentially dangerous without a water filter.

Some experts now believe any homes with a lead water service line are at risk.

Presidential report calls for increased testing to ensure drinking water safety

By Tyler Scott Jan 3, 2017
University of Michigan Professor Rosina Bierbaum says scandals like Flint's water crisis have eroded public trust in the safety of drinking water
Courtesy of Raiz Up

In the wake of the Flint water crisis, president Obama asked a group of scientists and engineers to make recommendations on how to ensure the safety of the country's drinking water.

The report, released by the Presidential Council on Science and Technology, calls for more frequent water testing and increased data-sharing between government agencies.

University of Michigan professor Rosina Bierbaum is a member of the President's Council on Science and Technology, and helped write the report.

Newly appointed “settlement master” could change government response to Flint water crisis

By Dec 30, 2016
Many Flint residents still rely on bottled water.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

A judge has appointed a mediator in a federal case that could dramatically change how the state of Michigan responds to the Flint water crisis.

Last month, U.S. District Judge David Lawson ordered the state to immediately begin delivering safe bottled water to Flint residents. Right now the state provides water and filters but residents have to pick it up or call a hotline to get it delivered.

TIMELINE: Here's how the Flint water crisis unfolded

By , & & Lindsey Scullen Dec 21, 2015
The Flint River and the Flint water treatment plant.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Environmental Protection Agency launched a federal audit -- Governor Rick Snyder appointed a panel to look into it -- and there is a federal class action lawsuit underway.

Everyone wants to know how the water went bad in one of Michigan's biggest cities.