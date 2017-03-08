WUOMFM

Losing Healthy Michigan will make economy sick

By 52 minutes ago
  • The new health care law will mandate that people buy some form of insurance.
    The new health care law will mandate that people buy some form of insurance.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

I have an idea. This should especially appeal to everyone who either didn’t like President Obama, or thought there were flaws in his signature achievement, the Affordable Care Act. Let’s get even by taking health care away from 650,000 Michiganders with lower incomes.

Now, granted, this will have repercussions.

More than three years after the Affordable Care Act – Obamacare -- was passed by Congress, Michigan used one of its provisions to expand Medicaid to Americans who are still by any measure poor, but not quite below official poverty levels.

We’re talking about providing health care to folks who make no more than $33,000 for a family of four. Here, that’s called the Healthy Michigan Plan, and by any measure, it has provided a tremendous boost for our state’s economy.

Governor Rick Snyder barely managed to get it through the legislature, in part by arguing that it would provide employers with a healthier workforce. It has indeed done that – but it has paid other dividends as well.

In fact, the Healthy Michigan plan is having a positive net impact on the state’s economy that is in the billions – much of it going to the private sector.

Here’s just one hard fact. The year before the Healthy Michigan plan kicked in, Michigan hospitals spent $627 million dollars on uncompensated care they provided free of charge to the poor and the sick. The year after Healthy Michigan kicked in, that had fallen by exactly $300 million. That’s money often struggling hospitals have that they didn’t have before.

Since the number of those signed up for Healthy Michigan has continued to grow, those savings are almost certainly even greater now.

Most of the costs of the Healthy Michigan plan are being paid for by federal, not state government. But on balance, it isn’t costing the taxpayers anything. A University of Michigan study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in January indicated that the positive economic effects of this Medicaid expansion will generate more than enough money for the state budget to cover the costs of the entire program for at least the next five years.

I suppose, if you were one of those bleeding heart liberals, you might say something to the effect that the program would be worth it in any event, because it means people, many of them children, are healthy who would otherwise be sick.

But I’ve been concentrating on the benefits that even Ebenezer Scrooge would love. The U of M study found the ripple effects of Healthy Michigan generate more than 30,000 new jobs every year – most in the private sector. They generate billions in spending power and hundreds of millions in tax revenue. This has been a tremendous boon for our state.

However, it is now seriously threatened. Republicans in Congress unveiled a proposed replacement for Obamacare this week which is difficult to understand, but is clearly not as good for lower income Americans. It would apparently also mean the gradual end of Healthy Michigan, since no one new could sign up for the program after 2020.

This would obviously be an economic and human disaster for our state. You might want to read as much as you can about this, and then let your Congressman know what you think. Before, that is, it’s too late.

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s Senior Political Analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
Jack Lessenberry
obamacare
health care
healthy michigan

Related Content

When it comes to health care reform, innovation will matter more than politics

By Feb 23, 2017
STEVE CARMODY / Michigan Radio

The Next Idea

With all the talk of reforming health care, what if we are missing the bigger picture?

What if all this emotional debate about whether to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, was a waste of time?

Insurers move to control mental health care “as if they don’t hear the voice of the people”

By Feb 6, 2017
The Toad / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The question of how to improve Michigan's $2.4 billion mental health care system has been on the front burner for the better part of a year.

The latest twist came when Michigan's 11 Medicaid health plans called on state policy makers to give them a greater say in controlling the system. But it was concern over this very action, of moving control of mental health services out of the public's hands and turning it over to for-profit insurance companies, that sparked the year-long dialogue in the first place.

The move blindsided those who were working on a proposal they thought everyone had agreed upon, including the health plans. Among them is Kevin Fischer, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Michigan

MSU receives funding to improve in-home health care in Michigan

By Mateus DeFaria Feb 2, 2017
Clare Luz (left) and Joan Ilardo (right)
Courtesy of MSU Today / Michigan State University

As the retirement-age population grows in Michigan, in-home care is increasingly in high demand. The state, however, is struggling to maintain a workforce that meets the need. 

Two researchers at the MSU College of Human Medicine are working to change that. They received grants from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. The Fund was set up in 2013 under state law. (Read more about the it here.) 

Lessenberry talks higher and lower education, a million dollar mistake, and veterans

By & Jul 8, 2015
401(k) 2013 / Flickr

This week in Michigan Politics, political analyst Jack Lessenberry talks about a new law affecting school districts in trouble, college tuition hikes, a former inmate healthcare snafu, and Michigan veterans.  

Sanders and Democrats rally against repealing Obamacare in Warren

By Bryce Huffman Jan 15, 2017
Michiganders rally at Macomb Community College in Warren to save the Affordable Care Act.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Thousands of Michigan residents showed up to a healthcare rally to show Republican leaders they don’t want the Affordable Care Act to be repealed.

Senator Bernie Sanders, along Democrats with Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow enthused the crowd at Macomb Community College in Warren about fighting to keep their health coverage.

While the Republicans in Washington D.C. have already begun plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Democratic leaders say without a replacement plan, about 30 million Americans would lose their health coverage.