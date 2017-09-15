Lower surveillance costs means Big Brother can now watch closer than ever

Stateside’s conversation with Jonathan Weinberg, law professor at Wayne State University

You are being tracked. Your actions are being tracked by government, retailers, credit agencies, social media, and it all goes much deeper than you might realize.

Jonathan Weinberg, a professor of law at Wayne State University, joined Stateside host Lester Graham to discuss the state of surveillance on the average person today, and where it might go in the future.

Weinberg says that before the digital age, the government needed a huge amount of resources — time, money, and manpower — to track someone. But with technological innovation, that’s no longer the case. With the right legal permissions, the government can find your face on cameras, track your license plate, and much more. Plus, it’s cheap to do so.

Weinberg says the city of London, where closed circuit cameras are on nearly every street corner, is a perfect microcosm of this shift.

“That’s great if you’re trying to figure out who left the bomb,” Weinberg said. “But it also means nowhere you go is secret.”

For more on surveillance in a digital age from, listen to the full conversation above.

