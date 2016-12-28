WUOMFM

Lt. Gov. signs bill making it illegal to profit from sale of fetal tissue*

By 57 seconds ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has signed a bill making it illegal to financially benefit by selling or distributing a fetus or any fetal tissue. It’s already against Michigan law to profit from the sale of fetal tissue.   

The new law specifies physicians and medical office employees, who likely would have been covered by the original law. People convicted under the new law face up to five years in prison. 

Supporters of the legislation praised it being signed into law.

“Profiting from the sale of aborted baby parts is disgusting and morally reprehensible,” said Sen. Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton. “Life is a most precious gift and not a mere commodity to be bought and sold.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan released a statement criticizing the backers of the legislation.

“It is unfortunate that Right to Life continues to push duplicative legislation for their own political gain,” read the statement released by PPAM spokeswoman Ruth Lednicer. “Instead of passing legislation that does nothing more than produce headlines, our legislature should instead be focused on the real work the State could be doing to reduce unintended pregnancies.” 

The new law exempts doctors who work in hospitals and those involved in medical research.

