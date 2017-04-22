Lung Association says air quality improving, but there are potential setbacks ahead

A new study shows Michigan’s air quality continues to improve, but the American Lung Association warns those gains could be lost.

The association’s "State of the Air" report finds ozone and particulate pollution is declining nationally, and in Detroit and Grand Rapids in particular.

But the Association’s Paul Billings worries the Trump administration’s support for the coal industry, and reversing auto and power plant emission standards, may be a setback.

“The reason we’re seen this progress ... is because of a strong federal Clean Air Act and a robust implementation and enforcement,” says Billings.

The American Lung Association is urging Michiganders to express their concerns to their representatives to maintain federal clean air rules, and funding for clean air programs.