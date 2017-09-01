WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Mackinac Bridge closed to vehicles during Labor Day walk as precaution against terrorism

By 4 minutes ago
  • The Mackinac Bridge
    For travellers hoping to cross the bridge Labor Day, Steudle says decide between leaving early or waiting until the afternoon.
    Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

It’s Michigan Labor Day tradition for tens of thousands of people to walk the five-mile span of the Mackinac Bridge linking the state’s upper and lower peninsulas.

It’s a four-lane bridge. Usually officials shut down two lanes for the walk and keep the other two open for traffic. That’s not this case this year.

Director of the Michigan Department of Transportation Kirk Steudle says the decision to completely shut-down the Mackinac Bridge during the walk this year was in direct response to safety concerns.

“The activity that has happened across the globe of instances of people using vehicles as a weapon, it was really a very strong concern to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, to Homeland Security, and the Michigan State Police,” Steudle said.

Closing the bridge “could potentially cause a [traffic] backup,” but Steudle says it would be nothing compared to the delay that would come if there was some sort of incident or emergency and the bridge had to be closed unexpectedly.

He says traffic volume is about the same on Labor Day and the Sunday before, so changing the day of the bridge walk wouldn’t have mattered. Usually around half the vehicles that cross the bridge on Labor Day are people shuttling walkers, according to Steudle.

There’s always some traffic delays during the bridge walk, and Steudle says he’s preparing for them to be a little bit longer this year. Extra patrols, additional mechanics, and restroom facilities will be on hand to try and minimize any waits and keep everyone safe.

Steudle says drivers on I-75 will be diverted into Mackinac City and St. Ignace, towns just south and north of the bridge, respectively. He says state troopers will be on the highways to maintain safety and direct traffic, as well as lighted signs warning of the bridge closure “miles in each direction.”

Restaurants in the area are also preparing for a Labor Day where they’re unable to cross the bridge for supplies. Many are filling up their freezers beforehand, just one way that special precautions for this year’s bridge walk are adding to the cost. Steudle says even the state police presence will be “significantly increased” from years past, and that’s true for the overall cost of the bridge walk this year too.

As far as the other roads and highways in Michigan, the state Legislature approved a road-funding plan that’s being phased in as local, county and state officials try to keep up with the pace at which Michigan’s roads are deteriorating.

Steudle said two-thirds of the money from a recent increase in registration fees and gas taxes is sent to city and county governments. State road funding, which is appropriated in the budget, sees an increase next year.

"We’re still deteriorating and we’re trying to manage the deterioration,” Steudle said. “We are still losing ground.”  

Listen to the entire conversation with Kirk Steudle, director of the Michigan Department of Transportation, above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

 

Tags: 
Mackinac Bridge

Related Content

Lessenberry on the prison budget, Detroit housing, and security for Mackinac Bridge Labor Day walk

By & May 17, 2017
Michigan still has one of the highest rates of juvenile lifers in the country.
Thomas Hawk / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A Senate subcommittee has passed a budget cutting the Department of Corrections' budget by $40 million. The department says that would mean cutting jobs and programs to fight recidivism. Both Republicans and Democrats want to see lower prison populations.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss whether this plan could get bi-partisan support.

Thousands to walk across Mackinac Bridge, as MSU professor plans to put sensors beneath

By & Sep 4, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Tomorrow, up to 40,000 people will take part in the annual Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge.

Bridge Authority CEO Bob Sweeney says the view from the bridge on foot is spectacular.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to take in the scenery of the Straits of Mackinac,” says Sweeney, “You get some beautiful scenery of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.”

This is the 59th year of the five-mile bridge walk.

The 5-mile-long Mackinac Bridge that connects Michigan's two peninsulas is the third-longest suspension bridge in the world. 

Groups to protest oil pipeline during Mackinac Bridge walk

By Sep 6, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

  MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) - Environmental activists are planning events during the Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk to call attention to a number of issues, including a controversial oil pipeline in the area.

A group called We Protect Mother Earth says its protest will feature speeches and a drumming ceremony. It will begin around 9 a.m. Monday at the St. Ignace Welcome Center on the north side of the bridge, where thousands of people will be taking part in the annual holiday walk.