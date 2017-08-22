Macomb County clerk announces run for Michigan secretary of state

There’s a new candidate for Michigan secretary of state.

Stan Grot announced he’s running today. He’s a Republican and current Shelby Township clerk.

“He’s had integrity from the day one that I met him," said Jay Howse of Macomb County. "I’ve always had confidence in his decisions and I know he’ll be right.”

One role of the Secretary of State is as the top elections officer.

Grot says he has a six-point plan to improve voter integrity in the state. The plan includes implementing mandatory photo ID and requiring proof of citizenship for new voter registration.

“With the situations at the last – with the last election, I think we need to improve the system little bit and tweak it and bring new regulations, new laws. Not necessarily to suppress the voters but make it easy for them.”

State Senator Mike Kowall is also running for the Republican nomination.

Party delegates will decide their nominee at a convention in 2018. Current GOP Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is term limited and cannot run again.