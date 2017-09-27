WUOMFM

Macomb County files suit to try to kick its troublesome clerk out

By 53 minutes ago
  • Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger
    Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger
    Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Macomb County says its clerk and register of deeds, Karen Spranger, is not eligible to hold the office she won in November. 

Spranger sued the County earlier in the year, after she was not permitted to fire union employees in her office.

County attorneys filed a counter-complaint Tuesday, alleging Spranger lied about where she was living when she filed her application to run for County Clerk. 

The address Spranger claimed, under penalty of perjury, was her primary residence has had water and other utilities shut off since 2012.

The counter-complaint points out the Michigan Tax Tribunal had previously refused Spranger homestead and property tax exemptions, ruling the lack of utilities showed she didn't live at the Warren home that has also received nuisance maintenance citations.

Spranger's attorney, Frank Cusumano, Jr., emailed this statement in response to the county's filing:

Karen Spranger was in full compliance with the Michigan election law statutes at all times. She denies any wrongdoing, denies that this action is not just a politically motivated gimmick, and looks forward to her day in Court and vindication. The "quo warranto" action taken is unprecedented in that "Macomb County" seeks the removal of a county-wide elected official voted into office by the People of Macomb County. The taxpaying public, the People who actually pay the bills, may reasonably ask, who is "Macomb County," if not the actual voters. The Clerk's Office under Spranger maintains detailed campaign disclosures online that reveal who the moneyed investors are, including public sector unions, that have assumed the personage of "Macomb County."

Meanwhile, county officials say more than 15 of the supervisors and workers in the County Clerk's office are on administrative or medical leave due to harassment by Spranger. The county's Human Resources Department says Spranger has created a hostile workplace.

She has caused a number of other embarrassments and scandals since taking office in January, including losing her computer privileges because she allowed friends to access county records, and being fined by Macomb County commissioners for the violation.

She and the county were sued by two people she fired after they filed internal ethics complaints against her. 

She also totaled a county-owned vehicle. And she was caught on videotape hiding moving boxes in an attempt to stop the county's planned relocation of some of her department to another building.

Tags: 
Karen Spranger
Macomb County Clerk

Related Content

Macomb Clerk Karen Spranger hasn't submitted a budget proposal

By Aug 28, 2017
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Problems continue to plague Macomb County Clerk/Register of Deeds Karen Spranger’s office.

Spranger was unable to present a proposed budget to Macomb County Commissioners as scheduled on Monday.

The County Executive’s office say that’s because she submitted an incomplete proposal weeks late.

Chaos continues in Macomb County clerk office

By Aug 15, 2017
Karen Spranger
Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County officials say the county clerk's office is falling into chaos as supervisors and staff flee a hostile workplace of the new clerk's making. 

Macomb County judge recuses herself from Spranger case

By Aug 14, 2017

After just a few months in office, Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has found herself in conflict with nearly every other branch of county government.

So she’s suing to clarify that she’s “the boss” of her office.

But Spranger now wants the entire Macomb Circuit Court to disqualify itself from deciding that case because of conflicts of interest.

Judge Kathryn Viviano today declined to do that. She disqualified herself, citing the “high and escalating” level of dispute between the clerk’s office and other county officials.

Judge to hear arguments over Macomb County clerk's residency

By & Aug 13, 2017
Macomb County Circuit Court
Macomb County

A Macomb County Circuit Court judge could decide Monday whether a case against embattled county clerk Karen Spranger will move forward.

County officials have accused Spranger of lying about her address when she filed to run for office last year. If the case proceeds, a judge will decide whether there's enough evidence to legally disqualify Spranger from office.

"If the courts come back and say 'Nope, everything's fine,' then so be it -- she's the clerk, and we'll have to deal with the challenges we face or have been facing," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said.

County Clerk agrees to move offices after Macomb County sues her

By May 10, 2017
Macomb County Circuit Court
Macomb County

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has agreed to let a move of some of her departments take place -- but only after she was sued by the county. 

Spranger has been butting heads with Macomb County officials and getting into trouble ever since she took office in January.  

The former anti-government activist lost access to her county-owned computer for weeks, after she was caught letting friends, who were not county employees, use it. 

Macomb County Clerk sued again, this time for secretly videotaping resident

By Jun 15, 2017
Karen Spranger
Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger faces a new lawsuit, after being sued earlier this year by two former employees who say their firing was in retaliation for blowing the whistle on her unethical behavior.

This time Spranger is being sued for actions she took before taking the oath of office.

Diane Zontini says ten days after the election in November, she caught an associate of Spranger secretly videotaping her as Zontini was conducting private business at the Clerk's office.

Macomb County Clerk sued by former deputies

By Mar 27, 2017
LAW
user southerfried / morguefile

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has been a source of controversy since her election last fall. Now two of Spranger's former deputies are suing their old boss.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court Friday, says that Paul Kardasz and Erin Stahl were fired in retaliation for submitting ethics complaints against Spranger. The pair is being represented by attorney Jennifer Lord.

Macomb County's new Clerk can't stay out of trouble

By May 8, 2017
Karen Spranger
Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County's new Clerk is a political neophyte who has stumbled into controversy after controversy since she took office five months ago. 