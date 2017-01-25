WUOMFM
Mapping the options for kids in failing Detroit schools

By April Van Buren
  • map of Detroit with possible closures marked
    25 Detroit schools are at risk of closure by the state's School Reform Office.
    April Van Buren / Michigan Radio

There are 25 schools in Detroit waiting to hear whether they’ll be closing their doors at the end of the school year.

So, where would all those students end up if those schools did close?

Click on the map below to see the nearby options for each possible closure and how they stack up academically.

Students in Detroit are allowed to go to any school in Detroit Public Schools Community District. They can also choose to go to a charter or a school of choice district. But since we’re talking neighborhoods in our latest State of Opportunity documentary, we decided to look at the closest options available.

Detroit isn’t the only Michigan community facing the possibility of school closure. On Friday, the state released a list of 38 schools identified for the “next level of accountability” from the School Reform Office (SRO). 

Those schools have been in the bottom 5% for student growth and achievement for the past three years. The SRO can choose to shut down any school that it considers "chronically failing." And DPSCD schools that end up on the list for three years straight are legally required to close under a 2016 state law. That is, unless closing a school would create an unreasonable hardship for students.

It isn’t clear what the SRO will use to decide what constitutes “unreasonable hardship.” But whatever decisions the state makes now could radically change the education landscape of the city for years to come.

If you want to know more about what school closures could mean for the city's neighborhoods and the kids who live there, check out We Live Here, our new documentary exploring the history and future of Detroit's neighborhood schools.

*Measures of School Performance

Top-to-Bottom (TTB) Percentile Ranking (0-99): A composite measure of the academic performance and growth of a schools' students. A school with a TTB percentile of 50 performed better than 50 percent of schools statewide.

Average Proficiency Rate (0-100%): The percentage of a schools' students earning a proficient score on the 2015-16 M-STEP, averaged across all subjects.

Average Student Growth Percentile (SGP) (0-99): A measure of how students performed on the 2015-16 M-STEP, relative to other students who performed similary in the past. A student with an SGP of 75 scored better than 75 percent of students who had similar test score achievement in the past. We average schools' SGPs across all available subjects.

Note: Schools may have performance data that are missing or censored due to (1) insufficient number of years of testing data or (2) insufficient number of tested students

detroit public schools community district
detroit schools
school closures
education

Facing school closures, Detroit district leaders look to a "learning summit" for turnaround plan

By Jan 24, 2017
Detroit school leaders point to Coleman A. Young Elementary School as a successful turnarond effort led from within the district.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Detroit school leaders say they’re ready to take on the task of transforming some of the state’s lowest-performing schools.

But first, they’re inviting counterparts from around the country to a “learning summit” next week, to discuss and formulate a broader school turnaround strategy.

For the first time since 2009, Detroit has a (mostly) empowered school board

By Jan 12, 2017
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

New Detroit school board members officially took office Wednesday night.

It’s the first time the district has had a true school board since a series of emergency managers took over in 2009.

The district is in much better financial shape after a state-sponsored aid package passed in June. In fact, it currently has a budget surplus.

But it faces a number of chronic problems, including 264 vacant teaching positions. 163 are now being staffed by substitutes, interim superintendent Alycia Meriweather told board members.

38 Michigan schools are on the chopping block. How’d they get there and what’s next?

By Jan 23, 2017
Out of the 38 under-performing schools that could be closed in Michigan, 25 of them are located in Metro Detroit.
Motown31 / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

On Friday, Michiganders learned that state officials are preparing to shut down as many as 38 under-performing schools in Michigan. Twenty-five of those schools are in Detroit.

What, if anything, could keep the School Reform Office from closing the schools? And how should we, as a state, deal with schools that are turning out unprepared students?