Marijuana advocates launching legalization push in Michigan

By & 20 minutes ago
  • The January EPIC/MRA poll shows 57% support legalizing recreational weed in Michigan
    flickr user Dank Depot / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Marijuana proponents are launching a ballot drive to make recreational pot legal in Michigan.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol plans to file ballot language with the state today. The initiative is being backed by state marijuana advocates and the Marijuana Policy Project, a national group that has been involved in successful legalization campaigns in five other states.

The coalition posted the proposed draft language on their Facebook page in March. The proposal would legalize possession and use of the drug, as well as mandate regulation and taxation of marijuana. It would also aim to clear the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana violations. 

A number of polls in recent years show that just over 50% of Michigan voters support recreational marijuana. However, opponents remain unconvinced, and plan to fight the proposal if it gets on the November 2018 statewide ballot.

The ballot committee will need more than 250,000 valid voter signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The Marijuana Policy Project also worked on Michigan's medical marijuana law, which voters legalized in 2008.

A 2016 ballot initiative was led by local activists, but failed due to invalidated petition signatures. The Policy Project intends to work with the groups that led that initiative.

Eight states have fully legalized recreational marijuana. 

Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol
marijuana legalization
Marijuana Policy Project

Marijuana opponents await campaign to legalize recreational pot

By Apr 30, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Marijuana legalization advocates will rally at the state capitol Monday, as they plan to try and get a legalization question on the state's 2018 ballot.   

Lessenberry on local elections, ballot proposals, and Line 5

By & May 3, 2017
people in voting booths
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Last night (May 2) voters in Ann Arbor and Kent County approved funding for schools. Two proposals that would have allowed the construction of wind farms spanning several townships in Huron County were defeated.

Responsible adults should have the right to choose marijuana, MS patient says

By Nov 30, 2016
"354,000 people signed their name on a petition to vote on this issue. They were ignored. I think that's unconscionable," Jamison said.
flickr user Dank Depot / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 


From an early-morning fixture on Detroit television to an advocate for legalized marijuana in Michigan, Anqunette Jamison has made quite a transition.

The former Fox 2 Detroit anchorwoman walked away from her TV job to become a volunteer for MI Legalize, one of the groups that’s been fighting to put the question of legalization before Michigan voters.

She’s got a very personal stake in the fight for legalization: Jamison uses marijuana to help with her multiple sclerosis.