Masco opens new corporate headquarters in suburban Detroit

By 33 minutes ago
  Masco Corp. in Livonia
    Masco Corp. relocated its headquarters from Taylor to Livonia.
    Google Earth

Building products maker Masco Corp. has opened its new corporate headquarters in suburban Detroit.

An event was held Monday in Livonia to mark the opening of the facility that's adjacent to Schoolcraft College. About 220 employees recently moved to the facility from Taylor, where the company spent nearly 50 years.

Amenities for employees at the new site include a fitness center, adjustable workspaces and a fresh food market.

The company's president and CEO said in a statement that the new headquarters offers "the modern, comfortable and open office environment expected by today's workforce."

Masco's brands include Behr paint, KraftMaid cabinets and Delta faucets. The Masco Research and Development Center will remain in Taylor.

