WUOMFM

McLaren Flint fires back at state health dept. over Legionnaires' disease

By 16 minutes ago
  • McLaren hospital in Flint
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint’s McLaren Hospital is responding forcefully to state health officials' demands for more information on Legionnaires' disease cases and prevention. 

In a letter to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, McLaren hospital CEO Chad Grant accuses the department of misplacing blame for Legionnaires' outbreak in Genesee County.

“The Department’s singular focus on McLaren Flint is unwarranted, unjustified and difficult to reconcile with the state records that indicate that, as early as October 2014, MDHHS staff recognized that the initial hypothesis that McLaren Flint was the common source of  exposure for the cases of Legionnaires' disease was not consistent with data and trends, “ Grant wrote in his letter to MDHHS director Nick Lyon.

A majority of Genesee County’s Legionnaires' cases in 2014 and 2015 have links to McLaren. During a two-year period, 12 people died and more than 90 fell ill with the pneumonia-like illness. The number of cases fell sharply in 2016.

Earlier this year, state health officials claimed the hospital’s water system is “a nuisance” and potentially a “cause of illness."   

“While we have attempted to work with McLaren Flint to address the ongoing health risk of healthcare-associated legionella at its facility, we are issuing this order today as a result of McLaren Flint’s insufficient response to our requests, as well as to request additional information regarding how they implemented the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations made in October and November 2016,” MDHHS Director Nick Lyon said in the Feb. 14 order.   

MDHHS demanded more information from the hospital about its test results, how its following water treatment recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, and other issues.

In his letter, McLaren CEO Chad Grant questions MDHHS’ authority to make some of its demands, and suggests much of the information it’s requesting is already available in the departments own records.

Grant also says the state health department lacks the legal authority to implement “new testing” and to appoint a special monitor.  

Tags: 
Legionnaires' disease
McLaren Hospital
chad grant
nick lyon
Flint water crisis
mdhhs

Related Content

Animation: A recent history of Legionnaires' disease in Michigan

By Mar 9, 2017
Map and charts of Legionnaires' disease in Michigan in 2015
Kaye LaFond/Michigan Radio

In 2014 and 2015, Genesee County saw the largest outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in at least a decade. The outbreak coincided with the city of Flint's switch from Detroit city water to water from the Flint River (and the subsequent lead exposure crisis).

 

MDHHS Director pushing McLaren Flint on Legionnaires' issue

By Mar 2, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Nick Lyon, head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, has written a letter to McLaren Hospital in Flint, demanding it provide more information on efforts to respond to hospital-acquired Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia.

A major outbreak of Legionnaires' was linked to McLaren Hospital in 2014 and 2015, and two more hospital-acquired cases occurred at the hospital in late 2016.

New tests raise questions about the source of Legionnaires Disease outbreak

By Feb 16, 2017
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Researchers say new data suggests a potential link between Flint’s switching its drinking water source in 2014 and a deadly Legionnaires Disease outbreak.

State orders Flint hospital to take steps to reduce Legionnaires' disease risk

By Feb 14, 2017
McLaren Hospital in Flint.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

State health department officials are ordering McLaren Hospital in Flint to comply with new recommendations stemming from a deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak. 

A majority of the people who got sick and died during the Legionnaires' outbreak from 2014 to 2015 were patients at McLaren.

As part of its order, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services cites a document from a contractor hired by McLaren to test the hospital’s internal water system.

State demands "immediate action" on some Legionnaire's disease cases in Genesee County

By Jan 11, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is demanding McLaren Hospital Flint and the Genesee County Health Department turn over records of several Legionnaire's disease cases from 2016.

The department wants "immediate action" taken to address potential legionella exposure problems at McLaren Hospital.

There were 17 cases of legionella in Genesee County last year.   

EPA official resigns, cites budget cuts affecting environmental justice

By 20 hours ago
HipHopCaucus

A long-time top Environmental Protection Agency official worries proposed cuts in the federal agency’s budget will hurt cities like Flint.

Mustafa Ali resigned this week as the EPA’s Chief Environmental Justice official.   He helped create the job two decades ago.  Ali  says he’s leaving the agency because of the Trump administration’s plans to cut the EPA’s budget by more than 20%.

Experts meet on water infrastructure issues in Flint

By Mar 7, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder opened a conference on water infrastructure by pointing to Flint’s water crisis as a “warning signal.”

More than 300 water quality experts and water system vendors are in Flint for this week’s conference. The city’s lead-tainted tap water crisis has spurred concern about aging water systems across the country. 

In his keynote address, Gov. Snyder says Flint is not the only bellwether for infrastructure problems.