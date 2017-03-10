McLaren Flint fires back at state health dept. over Legionnaires' disease

Flint’s McLaren Hospital is responding forcefully to state health officials' demands for more information on Legionnaires' disease cases and prevention.

In a letter to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, McLaren hospital CEO Chad Grant accuses the department of misplacing blame for Legionnaires' outbreak in Genesee County.

“The Department’s singular focus on McLaren Flint is unwarranted, unjustified and difficult to reconcile with the state records that indicate that, as early as October 2014, MDHHS staff recognized that the initial hypothesis that McLaren Flint was the common source of exposure for the cases of Legionnaires' disease was not consistent with data and trends, “ Grant wrote in his letter to MDHHS director Nick Lyon.

A majority of Genesee County’s Legionnaires' cases in 2014 and 2015 have links to McLaren. During a two-year period, 12 people died and more than 90 fell ill with the pneumonia-like illness. The number of cases fell sharply in 2016.

Earlier this year, state health officials claimed the hospital’s water system is “a nuisance” and potentially a “cause of illness."

“While we have attempted to work with McLaren Flint to address the ongoing health risk of healthcare-associated legionella at its facility, we are issuing this order today as a result of McLaren Flint’s insufficient response to our requests, as well as to request additional information regarding how they implemented the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations made in October and November 2016,” MDHHS Director Nick Lyon said in the Feb. 14 order.

MDHHS demanded more information from the hospital about its test results, how its following water treatment recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, and other issues.

In his letter, McLaren CEO Chad Grant questions MDHHS’ authority to make some of its demands, and suggests much of the information it’s requesting is already available in the departments own records.

Grant also says the state health department lacks the legal authority to implement “new testing” and to appoint a special monitor.