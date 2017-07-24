WUOMFM

MDEQ seeks comments on Line 5 plan

By & Catherine Shaffer 2 hours ago
  • One of the anchors used to hold Line 5 in place under the Straits of Mackinac.
    One of the anchors used to hold Line 5 in place under the Straits of Mackinac.
    Screen shot of a Ballard Marine inspection video / Enbridge Energy

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, July 25, to hear comments from the public on a new plan by Enbridge Energy to stabilize Line 5, an aging oil pipeline that runs beneath the Mackinac Straits.

Enbridge is already under fire ahead of the meeting for failing to take a worst-case oil spill scenario into account in its plans. The National Wildlife Federation has submitted a detailed critique of the plan.

"The contractors for the state of Michigan failed to actually accurately predict the severity of an oil spill, what it would do to the Great Lakes and the region there, and the entire report comes from the perspective of what's best for Enbridge Energy, not what's best for the State of Michigan," says Mike Shriberg, regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation's Great Lakes Regional Center. 

According to Shriberg, the contractors producing the report were supposed to take a worst-case scenario into account, but instead he says they considered a best-case scenario, which results in a bias that favors keeping Line 5 in place.

"It leads to a flawed conclusion that overestimates the safety of Line 5 currently and undervalues the strong alternatives to removing Line 5. The other key problem is it takes a basic assumption that it is somehow Michigan's responsibility to move largely Canadian oil to largely Canadian markets. We assume all the risk and get very little of the benefits."

The meeting will be held at Little Bear East Arena and Community Center in St. Ignace, Michigan, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

In full disclosure, Enbridge Energy is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.

Tags: 
enbridge

Related Content

Public meetings start over new report on Enbridge’s Line 5

By Jul 6, 2017
A diver inspects Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac for a possible dent.
Credit an Enbridge inspection video shared with the state of Michigan

New public meetings began Thursday about the controversial Enbridge Line 5 pipeline.

Several state agencies and the authors of a report suggesting alternatives to the pipeline gave a presentation and took questions. 

The pipeline sends oil and natural gas across sections of lower and upper Michigan, and runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

A report created by Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems, Inc. was released earlier this week. It gives six options for dealing with the decades-old pipeline.

Thinking rationally about Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline

By Jul 6, 2017
Enbridge Energy's Line 5 oil and liquid natural gas pipelines run under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

For the Fourth of July, former Michigan attorney general Frank Kelley invited me to watch fireworks from the porch at the Captain’s Quarters overlooking the harbor on Mackinac Island.

From there, I could see fireworks simultaneously from Cheboygan and Mackinaw City, in addition to those being fired from a barge not far offshore from the island.

State plans to move forward with new risk study on Line 5, but timeline uncertain

By Jun 23, 2017
Enbridge Energy's Line 5 oil and liquid natural gas pipelines run under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The state of Michigan recently terminated its contract with an independent contractor that was analyzing any potential risk posed by Enbridge Energy’s 64-year-old Line 5 pipeline.

Firing that contractor leaves a lot of unanswered questions. The state says the company, Det Norske Veritas, a Norwegian firm, failed to follow conflict of interest rules. An employee of the firm was working on the state’s request for a risk analysis of the 64-year-old pipeline and then also did work for Enbridge.

DEQ scraps Line 5 safety report

By Jun 21, 2017
A diver inspects Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac for a possible dent.
Credit an Enbridge inspection video shared with the state of Michigan

The state of Michigan has scrapped a risk study on Enbridge’s Line 5 and fired the contractor just a week before a first draft of the report was to be released.