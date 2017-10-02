WUOMFM

MDHHS director returns to court this week

By 22 minutes ago
  • Michigan Health and Human Services Dept. Director Nick Lyon
    Michigan Health and Human Services Dept. Director Nick Lyon
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

It’s back to court this week for state Health Department director Nick Lyon.

Lyon’s preliminary exam on an involuntary manslaughter charge is scheduled to resume on Wednesday.  

Last month, prosecution witnesses testified that Lyon was aware of the Legionnaires outbreak in Genesee County in January 2015. But the public was not informed until a year later. At least a dozen deaths have been linked to the outbreak from 2014 to 2015, with roughly half the deaths occurring after state health department officials became aware of the problem.

Witnesses also connected the Legionnaires outbreak to Flint’s ill-fated drinking water switch to the Flint River. One witness testified she thought connecting Flint’s water problems with the Legionnaires outbreak would be “embarrassing” to the governor.

15 current and former government officials have been charged criminally in connection to the Flint water crisis. 2 have reached plea deals with prosecutors in exchange for their cooperation.

Other defendants are scheduled for preliminary exams between now and January.

Depending on the outcome of those hearings, actual trials are expected to take place next year.    

Tags: 
nick lyon
todd flood
Flint water crisis
Corinne Miller

Related Content

Expert questions why state didn't alert public to Legionnaires' outbreak sooner

By Sep 22, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

An infectious disease expert says the public should have been alerted to a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Genesee County sooner. 

At least a dozen people died from the respiratory illness between 2014 and 2015. 

State health officials were discussing concerns about an outbreak in January 2015. But the government did not publicly acknowledge the outbreak until January 2016.

Charges against DHHS director over Flint may seriously inhibit state government decision making

By Sep 22, 2017
sign that says flint vehicle city
Michigan Municipal League / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

There’s long been the sense that someone should pay for the Flint water debacle — that someone should be held responsible for the decisions that lead to tap water being contaminated by lead and people dying because of a spike in Legionnaires’ disease thought to be connected to the water. 

State Attorney General Bill Schuette has responded by filing criminal charges against several members of Governor Rick Snyder’s administration.

Yesterday, the court proceedings began with an “involuntary manslaughter” charge against Nick Lyon,  Director of the Department of Health and Human Services.