WUOMFM

MDNR requests public feedback on state park management plan

By 2 minutes ago
  • The Big Sable Lighthouse at Ludington State Park.
    The Big Sable Lighthouse at Ludington State Park.
    Rachel Kramer / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Ahead of the 100-year anniversary of the state park system, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has drafted a strategic plan for the state parks and recreation system.

The draft plan will replace the current strategic plan, which was set to last until 2019. The draft identifies new issues and recent changes within the system. Key issues include the environment, economic impact, and balancing recreation and protection.

The Parks and Recreation Division manages more than 300,000 acres of land across the state, as well as the state's boating program, trail systems and forest campgrounds.

In a statement, Parks and Recreation chief Ron Olson said, "The strategic plan will serve as our road map for park and recreation planning in the state over the course of the next five years. Input from our residents is integral to the success of this strategic plan." 

More from the MDNR press release:

The new strategic plan ultimately will guide the division in meeting its mission to "acquire, protect and preserve the natural and cultural features of Michigan’s unique resources, and to provide access to land- and water-based recreation and educational opportunities" over the upcoming five-year period.

The draft plan can be viewed here. Comments and feedback on the draft strategic plan can be emailed to DNR-PRD-Planning@michigan.gov through May 19, 2017.

Tags: 
Michigan state parks
Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Related Content

Old-growth forests show what Michigan looked like before Paul Bunyan

By Mar 2, 2017
A forest.
Flickr user christopherpeplin / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In some parts of Michigan, there are forests that can take you back in time. Old-growth forests of towering trees offer a rare glimpse at what Michigan looked like before the logging boom of the late 1800's.

Donald Dickmann, a professor in Michigan State University's Department of Forestry, told Stateside where visitors can see stands of old-growth trees in Michigan.

Natural Resources Trust Fund faces legislative challenge

By Apr 14, 2017
The Michigan Senate in Lansing.
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio file photo

For more than 40 years, royalties from oil and mineral rights on State of Michigan-owned land have gone to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The Trust Fund is controlled by a non-partisan board. It uses the money to buy park land and to help cities and counties develop public recreation areas.

More than 30 years ago voters passed a constitutional amendment that barred the Legislature from raiding that fund.

MDNR releases update on the health of Michigan forests

By Mar 22, 2017
Hemlock woolly adelgid
Michigan DNR

Insects and diseases are posing a threat to Michigan's forests.

That's according to a report released yesterday by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The report, which is a part of the National Forest Health Monitoring Program, includes an analysis of issues that threaten Michigan's 20 million acres of forest land for 2016.