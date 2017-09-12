WUOMFM

MDOT: Fed's guidance on self-driving cars good for Michigan

By 39 minutes ago
  • U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao at M-City in Ann Arbor
    U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao at M-City in Ann Arbor
    Tracy Samilton

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced new voluntary guidance for developers of self-driving cars, along with guidance for state legislatures in responding to the rapidly developing technology.

Chao made the announcement at M-City, Ann Arbor's driverless car test track.  She says the federal government needs to stay out of the way of developers of a technology that has the potential to save thousands of lives a year.

The guidance encourages, but does not require, self-driving car developers to submit safety assessments to the U.S. Department of Transportation and to make public those assessments.

Automated cars should be able to detect when there is a malfunction, according to the guidance, and have a fallback process for returning the car to the control of the human driver.

Or, if the vehicle is fully automated with no human driver inside, the fallback should minimize risk by doing things like automatically bringing the vehicle to a safe stop, preferably outside an active lane of traffic.

Because automated vehicles may one day involve occupants in new seating configurations, developers are also asked to evaluate ways to maintain safety in the event of a crash.

And states are encouraged to take a light approach to regulation.

Kirk Steudle, Michigan Department of Transportation director, says the guidance shows that Washington is listening to what states and automakers have been saying.

"To my mind, this is really the best approach for developing innovation in a vehicle and letting it proceed as quickly as available to go on the street without it becoming a huge federal bureaucracy," Steudle says.

Tags: 
U.S. Department of Transportation
autonomous cars
Elaine Chao

Related Content

Driverless vehicle assembly plant to open in Saline

By Jul 12, 2017
One of two fully autonomous Navya Arma vehicles that will shuttle students beginning this fall. They will be constructed in NAVYA's new Saline plant.
Tyler Scott / Michigan Radio

NAVYA, a French tech company, will open an autonomous vehicle assembly facility in Saline this fall. This announcement comes on the heels of NAVYA's collaboration with the University of Michigan to bring driverless buses to campus this school year.

NAVYA has a close relationship with M-City, the University's driverless vehicle testing ground. Henri Caron, NAVYA's VP of Sales, says this is the reason southeast Michigan was chosen as the location for the plant.

Take an audio tour of UM's driverless shuttles debuting this fall

By Jun 23, 2017
A blue Navya Arma with University of Michigan decals
Tyler Scott

This fall, two completely driverless shuttles will start running on the University of Michigan’s campus.

Researchers will be focusing on safety. But it’s also a chance to see how people interact with driverless vehicles.

Developing industry standards in the “Wild West” of autonomous cars

By Jun 22, 2017
cars on the highway
KEN LUND / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

We keep hearing about the technological advances that are making the dream of self-driving cars become a reality.

It's not just about developing the technology to do it. It's also about making sure that autonomous vehicles are safe. And that safety will come from the standards that are set for connected and automated vehicles.

Report: Foxconn to invest in Michigan

By Aug 6, 2017
Rick Snyder and Terry Gou shaking hands
Michigan Governor's Office

A Chinese newspaper is reporting that Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant, plans to build a multi-billion dollar facility in Michigan.

The South China Morning Post reports the company's founder, Terry Gou, says he plans to build an autonomous vehicles research and development center in Michigan.

Neither Foxconn nor Gov. Rick Snyder, who met with Gou yesterday, have confirmed the report.   Snyder is on a trade mission in China.