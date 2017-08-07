Medical costs aren’t the only thing driving up Michigan’s high auto insurance rates

Stateside’s conversation with Chad Livengood, a senior reporter for Crain's Detroit Business.

Last week in Crain’s Detroit Business, Chad Livengood wrote about how Detroit factory workers are charged more than lawyers for auto insurance. Livengood joined Stateside to explain a new study that looked at why rates are so high in the city.

The study, conducted by California researcher Douglas Heller, tested six major insurance carriers using a 30-year-old female profile. It found the rates she received varied widely depending on her level of education, job title, and area of the state she lived in.

“This study really tries to poke holes at the argument that medical costs are not the only issue that drivers deal with,” Livengood said. “You could see noticeable steps up in their auto insurance rates based on their education.”

