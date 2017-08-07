WUOMFM
Medical costs aren’t the only thing driving up Michigan’s high auto insurance rates

By 1 hour ago
    Women pay 4.03% more for auto insurance than men in Michigan, according to "The Zebra."
    State Farm / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

Last week in Crain’s Detroit BusinessChad Livengood wrote about how Detroit factory workers are charged more than lawyers for auto insurance. Livengood joined Stateside to explain a new study that looked at why rates are so high in the city. 

The study, conducted by California researcher Douglas Heller, tested six major insurance carriers using a 30-year-old female profile. It found the rates she received varied widely depending on her level of education, job title, and area of the state she lived in.

“This study really tries to poke holes at the argument that medical costs are not the only issue that drivers deal with,” Livengood said. “You could see noticeable steps up in their auto insurance rates based on their education.” 

Listen above.

Related Content

Three reasons Michigan auto insurance highest in nation

By Apr 27, 2015
Car accident
Daniel X. O'Neil/Flickr / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

Car insurance rates in Michigan are 136% higher than the national average, according to an analysis by Insurance Quotes, a subsidiary of Bankrate.com.

Probably the biggest reason, says Insurance Quote's Laura Adams, is that Michigan is a no-fault state

That means insurance companies have to pay the cost of any car accident a customer is involved in, regardless of which driver is at fault. 

Why do women pay more for car insurance than men in Michigan?

By Aug 16, 2016
Flickr user Keturah Stickann/Flickr / HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

 

Are women worse drivers than men? Michigan auto insurance companies appear to think so.

In most states, there’s not much of a difference between auto insurance rates for men and women. But in Michigan, there’s a difference of about 4.03% between them, with men paying $2,087 and women paying $2,175.