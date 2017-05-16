Meet a mom determined to help teens, parents, and teachers open up about mental illness

Stateside's conversation with Alison Paine of NAMI.

Fewer teens are dying from accidents and disease, but teen deaths from suicide continue to rise.

The Michigan chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is offering two programs to high schools for students, teachers and parents in an effort to address this issue.

Alison Paine is a state trainer with NAMI-Michigan. She's also an assistant professor at Lansing Community College.

Like many parents, Paine got involved with NAMI because her own son, at the age of 13, became suicidal. "It's a rude awakening for any parent," she said.

Listen to the full interview to hear about the free presentations offered to schools. "Ending The Silence" is a mental health program for teens and "Parents and Teachers As Allies" is aimed at helping adults recognize warning signs and know what to do to get help.

At this year's NAMI Michigan Conference, which runs May 18 and 19, presenters will showcase the two programs.

