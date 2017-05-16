WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Meet a mom determined to help teens, parents, and teachers open up about mental illness

By 1 hour ago
  • kids walking in a school hallway
    Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15 to 24 year olds.
    Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

Fewer teens  are dying from accidents and disease, but teen deaths from suicide continue to rise.

The Michigan chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is offering two programs to high schools for students, teachers and parents in an effort to address this issue.

Alison Paine is a state trainer with NAMI-Michigan. She's also an assistant professor at Lansing Community College.

Like many parents, Paine got involved with NAMI because her own son, at the age of 13, became suicidal. "It's a rude awakening for any parent," she said.

Listen to the full interview to hear about the free presentations offered to schools. "Ending The Silence" is a mental health program for teens and "Parents and Teachers As Allies" is aimed at helping adults recognize warning signs and know what to do to get help.

At this year's NAMI Michigan Conference, which runs May 18 and 19, presenters will showcase the two programs. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
mental illness
community health
teen health
Suicide prevention

Related Content

Promoting health and wellness for black men

By Jennifer White May 5, 2015
Stethoscope
Adrian Clark / Flickr

The issue of police violence against black men has been a central news story in recent weeks and months. Reverend James Dickson says many more black men are dying due to preventable and treatable illnesses. Reverend Dickson is the founder of Fitness Fellowship International, a fitness, health, and wellness initiative for black men. Dickson spoke to Jennifer White about why he started Fitness Fellowship International and how he hopes to help black men live healthier lives.

Here's their conversation:

 

Minding Michigan: Advocates "cautiously optimistic" of state's effort to reform mental health

By Sep 2, 2016
Infrastructure and corrections funding are two of the hottest topics in Lansing these days.
Matthileo / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Governor Rick Snyder has put forth a proposal to privatize all or part of Michigan's mental health system. The governor has suggested $2.4 billion be shifted to Medicaid HMOs rather than public mental health organizations, according to reports in Crain’s Detroit Business.

Lieutenant Gov. Brian Calley has been heading up discussions with work group of public mental health agencies and advocacy groups. But it appears those talks have broken down.

Minding Michigan: Mom sought help for suicidal son, says system failed

By Jun 3, 2016
Ian Hartley
Courtesy of Julie Hartley

"Minding Michigan" is Stateside's ongoing series that examines mental health issues in our state. 

Minding Michigan: When it comes to mental health care safety net, the insured are worst off

By Jun 30, 2016
http://www.ceicmh.org/

"Minding Michigan" is Stateside's ongoing series that examines mental health issues in our state. 

How well does Michigan do in helping people who are suffering from mental health problems?

When it comes to the mental health care safety net, the answer is troubling. It seems that Michiganders who have private insurance are the ones whose safety net is weakest. 

MSU study seeks to reduce post-jail suicides

By Virginia Gordan Sep 22, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A Michigan State University professor is embarking on a study that seeks to reduce suicides among recently released jail inmates.

Ten percent of all suicides in  the U.S. with a known cause happen after a recent criminal legal problem like arrest and jail detention, according to Jennifer Johnson, C.S. Mott Endowed Professor of Public Health at M.S.U.'s College of Medicine.