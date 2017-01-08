WUOMFM

Meeting this week in Chicago likely to have big impact on Flint water crisis

By 4 minutes ago
  • Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

A group of doctors, regulators and outside experts is meeting behind closed doors in Chicago Tuesday to determine if Flint’s water technically meets federal standards again. The meeting at EPA’s regional headquarters could be the start of a shift; from a public health emergency to a longer term response.

Water samples have improved for several months. But there are still some homes with spikes in lead levels that are potentially dangerous without a water filter.

Some experts now believe any homes with a lead water service line are at risk.

But it could remain especially risky in Flint, because a frenzy of work crews have been digging up and replacing old water service lines. That work can stir things up, causing temporary spikes in lead levels.

Representatives from Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality, the U.S. EPA, the CDC, Michigan’s top public health official and Virginia Tech’s Marc Edwards plan to be there.

“Just because we say, perhaps in January, that all of our results for the monitoring period are within the compliance values doesn’t mean we still wouldn’t … recommend filter,” said Bryce Feighner, who now heads the drinking water division at MDEQ.

“I can say the data has shown continued improvement in the last six months. So we’re expecting good results but we’ll let the data speak for itself,” he said.

But it could be tough to convince Flint residents their water is safe.

The data summit on Tuesday in Chicago is not open to reporters or the public.

A town hall meeting to review the findings is set for Wednesday night at 6 pm.

An invitation obtained by Michigan Radio last week says the town hall would be by invitation only, but Flint spokeswoman Kristin Moore says the town hall is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. She says the meeting will be live online for those who cannot make it to the UM-Flint Northbank Center.

Tags: 
Flint water crisis
MDEQ
michigan department of environmental quality
US EPA
virginia tech

Related Content

Presidential report calls for increased testing to ensure drinking water safety

By Tyler Scott Jan 3, 2017
University of Michigan Professor Rosina Bierbaum says scandals like Flint's water crisis have eroded public trust in the safety of drinking water
Courtesy of Raiz Up

In the wake of the Flint water crisis, president Obama asked a group of scientists and engineers to make recommendations on how to ensure the safety of the country's drinking water.

The report, released by the Presidential Council on Science and Technology, calls for more frequent water testing and increased data-sharing between government agencies.

University of Michigan professor Rosina Bierbaum is a member of the President's Council on Science and Technology, and helped write the report.

Newly appointed “settlement master” could change government response to Flint water crisis

By Dec 30, 2016
Many Flint residents still rely on bottled water.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

A judge has appointed a mediator in a federal case that could dramatically change how the state of Michigan responds to the Flint water crisis.

Last month, U.S. District Judge David Lawson ordered the state to immediately begin delivering safe bottled water to Flint residents. Right now the state provides water and filters but residents have to pick it up or call a hotline to get it delivered.

Four more criminally charged for their role in the Flint water crisis

By Dec 20, 2016
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette continues to bring charges against those involved in decisions leading up to the Flint water crisis.
Michigan AG's office

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed criminal charges against two former City of Flint employees, and two former state-appointed emergency managers in Flint.  

The four charged are:

  • Darnell Earley, former Flint Emergency Manager
  • Gerald Ambrose, former Flint Emergency Manager
  • Howard Croft, former Director of Public Works in Flint
  • Daugherty Johnson, former Flint Utilities Director

The defendants were charged with a range of felony charges, including “willful neglect of duty,” “false pretenses,” and “misconduct in office.”

For this family, leaving Flint during the water crisis wasn't easy

By Dec 15, 2016
Dana and Charles Banks in front of their Flint home, shortly before they sold it..
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

A year ago, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver declared a state of emergency in the city. Now, officials say the water is improving, but it’s still not safe to drink without a filter.

The water crisis has forced some people to make tough choices.

Dana Banks and her husband Charles were both born and raised in Flint, and they still have a lot of family here. Their church is here. Their house, right near downtown, is the first home they bought together.

Even As Levels Improve, Flint Residents Choose Bottled Water Over Tap

By Dec 14, 2016

The water crisis in Flint, Mich., didn't start a year ago. For almost two years, officials told residents the water was fine when it wasn't.

Later the officials told residents to drink filtered water — unless you're a baby or pregnant — in that case drink only bottled water.

Then they said tap water is safe for everybody, as long as you have a filter.

But now lots of people in Flint don't believe anything officials tell them.

"Don't drink the city water. Don't drink Flint water, period," says Jennice Badon says, who lives in the city.

Group of Flint residents demand more and better testing of city water

By Dec 13, 2016
Melissa Mays (right) says she won't feel the water is safe until every home in Flint is tested.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A group of Flint residents and activists is worried government officials are gearing up to declare their water safe to drink without the testing they feel is needed to back it up.

Numbers released this month from the state and Virginia Tech show lead levels are improving overall.

Technically, Flint’s water may already meet federal standards for lead in tap water. Researchers and officials from all levels of government will meet early next month to go over all the data and determine next steps.

New state tests show Flint's water within federal lead action levels

By & Dec 9, 2016
graph
MDEQ

New tests show lead levels in Flints water are back within federal standards.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says the new data shows more than 96% of the samples are at or below the 15 parts per billion (ppb) federal lead action level. It’s the sixth round of sentinel testing that has produced results within the federal lead action level.

The MDEQ’s results come after new independent testing by researchers from Virginia Tech University, which also showed improvement in Flint’s lead tainted tap water.