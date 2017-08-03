WUOMFM
Merit-based immigration plan could cost Michigan jobs, hurt agricultural industry

    The merit-based immigration plan President Trump is throwing his support behind could hurt Michigan's economy, says Tobocman.
President Trump has thrown his support behind a plan to slash legal immigration in half by moving to a “merit-based” system. It’s called the RAISE Act and it was written by Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia.

Even though the RAISE Act is not expected to pass in Congress, what message is America sending to the world? And what would this plan mean for Michigan if it did pass? 

Director of Global Detroit Steve Tobocman joined Stateside to answer these questions.

Listen to learn how this action would hurt Michigan’s economic activity, population growth, agricultural labor force, and the revenue that comes from international student enrollment at Michigan universities.

