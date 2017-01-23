Metro Detroiter explains how he got one of the most prestigious scholarships in the world

Stateside's conversation with Rhodes scholar Aaron Robertson

President Bill Clinton, astronomer Edwin Hubble, singer and actor Kris Kristofferson, ABC journalist and former White House spokesman George Stephanopoulos, Senator Cory Booker and former Senator and basketball Hall-of-Famer Bill Bradley.

That's just a shortlist of people who've won the Rhodes Scholarship, one of the most prestigious scholarships.

Now, you can add Aaron Robertson to that list.

Robertson was born in Detroit and currently calls Redford Township home. The Princeton undergrad is one of just 32 Americans awarded a 2017 Rhodes scholarship, and he joined Stateside to talk about it.

Listen to our conversation above to learn about the process of applying and winning the scholarship, what Robertson plans to do with his degree, and how important his Detroit roots are to his decision-making.

