WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Mexican consul in Detroit advises immigrants to know their rights, have a plan

By 51 minutes ago
  • Mexico's consul in Detroit says they are working to calm immigrants' fears.
    Mexico's consul in Detroit says they are working to calm immigrants' fears.
    iivangm / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Across Michigan, a number of undocumented Mexican immigrants have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

While President Donald Trump indicated his order would deport criminals – “bad hombres,” as he put it –  there are reports that people with only minor violations are being picked up, even people with no apparent violations.

"I can tell you. I'm sure that most of the Mexicans immigrants that live here in Michigan are not criminals. So that's why I'm saying, they do not have to be afraid," said Juan Manuel Solana Morales, consul of Mexico in Detroit. 

In a previous interview with Stateside, Solana Morales indicated he would wait to see if Donald Trump’s campaign promises would really become policy. He says the trend coming from the new administration now is to generate an increased level of insecurity within the Mexican immigrant population, but he's telling people to stay calm.

"What I'm seeing is a lot of empty rumors. I'm very worried about that because it means that people are very scared."

He says, "We understand exactly the kind of action that's happening. And we understand after speaking with immigration authorities here, that operate here in the state that they are focusing on people that have committed some crimes."

Solana Morales advises all immigrants to know their rights, and he says its a good idea to have a plan in the case of unexpected changes.

The Mexican consul says he's working with 60 partners across the state to keep the public informed.

The hotline number for the Mexican Consulate in Detroit 1-877-632-6678.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
immigration
Detroit
undocumented immigrants
mexico
Mexican Consulate

Related Content

Years after it was razed, Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood revived in digital form

By Feb 28, 2017
In this historical photo, a group stands outside of a drugstore on the corner of St. Aubin and Mullett streets on May 8, 1950 in Black Bottom, an area that was torn down in the 1950s to make way for the Chrysler Freeway and the Detroit Medical Center.
Burton Collection

In today’s Detroit Free Press, there's an article titled Bringing Detroit’s Black Bottom back to (virtual) life.

It tells the story of a young Detroit architect named Emily Kutil who's trying to bring a neighborhood that no longer exists back to life ... in digital form. 

Superman has Metropolis, Batman has Gotham City, and now Cyborg has Detroit

By Feb 27, 2017
Courtesy of John Semper Jr.

In the D.C. Comics universe, Superman has Metropolis, Batman has Gotham, and now Cyborg has Detroit.

When D.C. rebooted its universe a few years ago, the superhero Cyborg got a promotion. He joined Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman as part of the Justice League and has become a higher-profile character. 

Detroit's comeback only in small area

By Feb 24, 2017

The other night I had dinner with John King, not the one on CNN with the election maps, but Detroit’s own John King, one of the city’s most colorful and eccentric personalities.

John, whose ancestry is mainly Lithuanian, owns the city’s biggest bookstore, John King Used and Rare Books, housed in a huge former glove factory along the Lodge Freeway.

Mexican Consul in Detroit addresses post-election fears

By Nov 22, 2016
Alyse & Remi / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Following the election of Donald Trump, many Mexican-Americans are worried about how the president-elect’s proposed immigration overhaul, if implemented, might affect them.

A plan for the kids in case Mom is deported

By 7 hours ago

Miguel and Angel are brothers and they pretty much disagree on everything: TV shows, music, games, even the way they dress. But that stuff’s all pretty minor compared to the big disagreement they have over where they should go if their mom is deported back to Mexico.

Miguel is 14-years old and a proud mama’s boy. He says he never wants to separate from his mom and will go with her to Mexico even though he’s only visited there once, when he was three.

Big brother Angel, who's 15, says he wants to stay here in the U.S. and finish studying.