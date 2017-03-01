Mexican consul in Detroit advises immigrants to know their rights, have a plan

Listen to this interview.

Across Michigan, a number of undocumented Mexican immigrants have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

While President Donald Trump indicated his order would deport criminals – “bad hombres,” as he put it – there are reports that people with only minor violations are being picked up, even people with no apparent violations.

"I can tell you. I'm sure that most of the Mexicans immigrants that live here in Michigan are not criminals. So that's why I'm saying, they do not have to be afraid," said Juan Manuel Solana Morales, consul of Mexico in Detroit.

In a previous interview with Stateside, Solana Morales indicated he would wait to see if Donald Trump’s campaign promises would really become policy. He says the trend coming from the new administration now is to generate an increased level of insecurity within the Mexican immigrant population, but he's telling people to stay calm.

"What I'm seeing is a lot of empty rumors. I'm very worried about that because it means that people are very scared."

He says, "We understand exactly the kind of action that's happening. And we understand after speaking with immigration authorities here, that operate here in the state that they are focusing on people that have committed some crimes."

Solana Morales advises all immigrants to know their rights, and he says its a good idea to have a plan in the case of unexpected changes.

The Mexican consul says he's working with 60 partners across the state to keep the public informed.

The hotline number for the Mexican Consulate in Detroit 1-877-632-6678.

