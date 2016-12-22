Michigan is the 8th best state for drivers, study says

Looks like the state with the automobile capital also has some pretty good drivers.

According to a study by CarInsuranceComparison.com, Michigan has the eighth best drivers in 2016. This comes from information published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The study evaluated states based on a variety of factors, including fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, speeding, failure to obey traffic signals and laws, drunk driving and careless driving.

On the worst driver scale, Michigan scored 44th — or 8th best — with a score of 170.

While the state generally scored well in most categories, careless driving — pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities per 100,000 population — appears to be a weak point. Michigan scored as the 18th worst state in this category.

Louisiana and Texas tied as the worst states. Behind them were South Carolina, North Dakota and Delaware scoring as the third, fourth and fifth worst states to drive, respectively.

According to Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center, 297,023 crashes occurred in 2015. This is down from 298,699 motor vehicle crashes reported in 2014.