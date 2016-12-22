WUOMFM

Michigan is the 8th best state for drivers, study says

By Michael Schramm 3 hours ago
  • Courtesy Ogedn / Creative Commons -- http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Looks like the state with the automobile capital also has some pretty good drivers.

According to a study by CarInsuranceComparison.com, Michigan has the eighth best drivers in 2016. This comes from information published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The study evaluated states based on a variety of factors, including fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled,  speeding, failure to obey traffic signals and laws, drunk driving and careless driving. 

On the worst driver scale, Michigan scored 44th — or 8th best — with a score of 170. 

While the state generally scored well in most categories, careless driving — pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities per 100,000 population — appears to be a weak point. Michigan scored as the 18th worst state in this category.

Louisiana and Texas tied as the worst states. Behind them were South Carolina, North Dakota and Delaware scoring as the third, fourth and fifth worst states to drive, respectively. 

According to Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center, 297,023 crashes occurred in 2015. This is down from 298,699 motor vehicle crashes reported in 2014. 

Tags: 
driving
distracted driving
distracted drivers
drugged driving
drunk driving

Related Content

Lane Courtesy Month seeks to educate left-lane hogs

By Jun 10, 2015
Many drivers may not know that the left lane is reserved exclusively for passing.
user Doug Kerr / flickr

The National Motorists Association has declared June to be “Lane Courtesy Month.”

We’ve all seen them: cars cruising happily down the highway in the left lane, drivers unaware or uncaring that they are actually breaking the law.

Lt. Michael Shaw of the Michigan State Police joined us to talk about these so-called “left-lane hogs.”

Texting and driving: Blame the brain

By May 20, 2015
A new study from AT&T seeks to explain why we use our phones behind the wheel
user Jason Weaver / flickr


It’s pretty common knowledge that texting while driving is dangerous. But for some reason, many of us still do it.

A study released from AT&T tries to shed some light on just how distracted we are by our smartphones while driving.

On top of texting, the AT&T survey finds 27% of drivers between 16 and 65 admit to Facebooking when they drive, and 14% use Twitter, with a full 30% of those folks admitting they tweet "all the time" while driving.

Snow, ice create hazardous driving conditions in parts of Michigan

By Dec 9, 2013
www.parkwhiz.com

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Snow and ice are creating hazardous driving conditions in Michigan.

MLive.com reports 10 slide-offs and minor crashes Monday morning across parts of western Michigan.

No serious injuries were immediately reported. Much of western Michigan is fresh off of seeing anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of snow on Sunday. Slippery roads also were reported in other parts of the state, including the Detroit and Kalamazoo areas.

The National Weather Service says the most snow is forecast in parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, where advisories urging caution were issued. By the time the snow wraps up Monday, a total of 3 to 8 inches is expected in Chippewa and Mackinac counties.

Sterling Heights has a multilingual driving school

By Oct 16, 2013

Anyone who lives in Michigan knows you are at a real disadvantage if you don’t have a driver’s license.

But, let’s say you are an Iraqi who has fled to the U.S. to escape the violence. You’re trying to launch your new life here and you need a way to get to a job or get your kids to school. You need a driver’s license, but you haven’t lived here long enough to get fluent in English. So how do you get on the road?

That’s where you might turn to John Bitti. He runs the Madamma Driving School in Sterling Heights, and he teaches would-be drivers in English, Arabic, or Chaldean. 

Listen to the full interview above.