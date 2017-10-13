Michigan AG Schuette backs Trump on ending ACA subsidy, won't join suit to stop it

Michigan’s Attorney General will not be joining some of his fellow state attorneys general in challenging President Trump’s decision to end Obamacare subsidies.

The White House plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law.



The subsidies help lower premiums, copays and deductibles for people with low incomes. Stopping the payments would trigger a spike in premiums for next year, unless Trump reverses course or Congress authorizes the money.

A coalition of state attorneys general will try to block President Trump from stopping billions of dollars in "Obamacare" subsidies for consumers.

When asked today if he would sign on to the suit, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said “no.”

“Absolutely not. The president is doing the right thing,” Schuette says.

Schuette recently announced his campaign for governor. He's received two supportive tweets from the president. The first misspelled Schuette's name.

The president took to Twitter before dawn Friday to say the Obama health law is imploding and Democrats should call him to make a deal.