Michigan agriculture officials watching rise in Avian flu

By 1 hour ago
  • Almost 50 million domestic birds were killed in 2015 as part of an effort to contain the outbreak in the U.S.
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

State officials are directing Michigan poultry producers to follow their bird flu prevention procedures.

There have been a rising number of reports of Avian influenza outbreaks in Europe and Asia this year.  

In Tennessee, poultry farmers are having to kill tens of thousands of chickens this week, after bird flu was discovered in a flock there.

There have been no cases of bird flu in Michigan this year.  

Jennifer Holton is a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Agriculture. She says the state is working with Michigan chicken, turkey and other producers to reduce exposure to potentially infected wild and domestic fowl.

“We have never had a case of high path avian influenza in domestic poultry in the better part of a decade in the state of Michigan…Knock on wood,” says Holton, as she taps on her desk.

Holton insists this is not a “food safety concern”, adding people should continue to buy chicken, turkey and eggs. 

There are currently no plans to cancel poultry shows at county fairs this year.  Shows were cancelled in 2015 amid concerns raised during a national avian flu outbreak.  Almost 50 million domestic birds were killed in 2015 as part of an effort to contain the outbreak.  

State agriculture officials lift poultry exhibition ban

By Dec 24, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Officials in Michigan have lifted a statewide ban on poultry exhibitions that was put in place earlier this year as a precaution to a bird flu outbreak across the Midwest.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the decision to remove the ban Wednesday comes after the disease risk and status of the outbreak were evaluated.

Poultry and waterfowl shows were banned at fairs and elsewhere to fight the spread of bird flu. It was aimed at preventing the co-mingling of birds from different locations. It could be reinstated if the disease re-emerges.

First cases of avian flu confirmed in Michigan

By Jake Neher Jun 8, 2015
matthew_hull / morgueFile

A strain of bird flu that has devastated poultry farms across the Midwest has reached Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed the first cases of highly pathogenic avian flu H5N2 in the state. They were found in wild geese in Macomb County.

Poultry banned from Michigan's county fairs this year

By Jun 2, 2015
Wikimedia/creative commons

There will be something missing from the state's 80 county fairs and 4-H exhibitions this year.

Michigan's State Veterinarian, James Averill, has banned showings of chickens and other birds as a precaution, in response to the  epidemic of avian flu that's caused the deaths of tens of millions of birds in other states like Iowa.

Michigan poultry growers watching for new Avian Flu

By Apr 10, 2015

Michigan poultry growers have so far not been affected by a dangerous new avian flu.

Nearly a million turkeys in a half dozen states and Ontario have died from the bird flu.