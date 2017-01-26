Michigan became a state 180 years ago, ending the “arrogant encroachment of Ohio”

Stateside's conversation with State Archivist Mark Harvey from the Michigan History Center

Happy birthday, Michigan!

On Jan. 26, 1837, 180 years ago today, Michigan became the 26th state to join the union.

Before that could happen, there was some housekeeping to do, namely: to settle the fight between Michigan and Ohio over a narrow strip of land known as the Toledo Strip. The conflict is otherwise known as the "Toledo War."

State Archivist Mark Harvey from the Michigan History Center joined Stateside to look back at how the state of Michigan got started.

Listen to the full interview at the top of the post to learn how nasty the Toledo War got, how it was settled, and how Harvey thinks Yoopers in the U.P. felt about becoming part of Michigan.

And in the slideshow above, take a peak at important historical documents related to Michigan's birthday.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)