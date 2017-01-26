WUOMFM
Michigan became a state 180 years ago, ending the “arrogant encroachment of Ohio”

  • (1 of 2) Letter from Andrew Jackson to Michigan Senate and House of Representatives dated Dec. 9, 1835. In this letter, he acknowledges the new State Constitution and lays out the next steps for admitting Michigan into the United States.
    Courtesy of the Michigan History Center/Archives of Michigan
  • (2 of 2) Letter from Andrew Jackson to Michigan Senate and House of Representatives dated Dec. 9, 1835. In this letter, he acknowledges the new State Constitution and lays out the next steps for admitting Michigan into the United States.
    Courtesy of the Michigan History Center/Archives of Michigan
  • A letter written by members of the Detroit Rifle Corps dated July 20, 1835
    Courtesy of the Michigan History Center/Archives of Michigan
  • (1 of 2) Senate Bill 81: A Bill to admit the State of Michigan into the Union on equal footing with the original states.
    Courtesy of the Michigan History Center/Archives of Michigan
  • (2 of 2) Senate Bill 81: A Bill to admit the State of Michigan into the Union on equal footing with the original states.
    Courtesy of the Michigan History Center/Archives of Michigan

Happy birthday, Michigan!

On Jan. 26, 1837, 180 years ago today, Michigan became the 26th state to join the union.

Before that could happen, there was some housekeeping to do, namely: to settle the fight between Michigan and Ohio over a narrow strip of land known as the Toledo Strip. The conflict is otherwise known as the "Toledo War."

State Archivist Mark Harvey from the Michigan History Center joined Stateside to look back at how the state of Michigan got started.

Listen to the full interview at the top of the post to learn how nasty the Toledo War got, how it was settled, and how Harvey thinks Yoopers in the U.P. felt about becoming part of Michigan. 

And in the slideshow above, take a peak at important historical documents related to Michigan's birthday.

Michigan history
toledo
Upper Peninsula

