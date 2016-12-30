Michigan businesses subjected to cyber attacks in 2016

The threat of hackers grew in 2016 for many Michigan businesses.

So-called "ransom-ware" attacks also became more common.

In one example, the Lansing Board of Water & Light paid a $25,000 ransom after a hacker got into the utility’s internal communications system.

Zara Smith is with the Michigan Small Business Development Center.

Her group has been changing its approach as the cyber threats have grown and evolved.

“So that again we can reach as many as possible businesses and help them not be the next victim,” says Smith.

The U.S National Cyber Security Alliance says 80% of cyber-attacks against companies happen to small businesses.