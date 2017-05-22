Michigan businesswoman announces run for U.S. Senate

Inspired by Donald Trump's presidential win in Michigan, Lena Epstein is hoping to beat Democrat Debbie Stabenow in the 2018 election for U.S. Senate.

Epstein, who is a co-owner of her family's business Vesco Oil Corportation, was also a co-chairperson of Trump's campaign in Michigan.

"Michigan spoke loud and clear in the last election, we want an outsider with business leadership skills who can inspire the people of Michigan with a bright vision for the future," Epstein said in a statement.

Epstein has no political experience, and her platform is largely focused on strengthening America's power in manufacturing.

The Michigan Democratic Party responded to Epstein's announcement this morning in a press release.

“I don't think Michigan will embrace another voice supporting devastating cuts to Great Lake protections and massive increases in health care and prescription drug costs for Michigan families,” said Michigan Democratic Party Chair Brandon Dillon.