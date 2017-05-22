WUOMFM

Michigan challenges motorists to help boost seat belt use ranking

    A new click-it-or-ticket campaign aims to make Michigan the top state for seat belt use.
The Michigan State Police Department is launching a new click-it-or-ticket campaign.

The effort that began Monday challenges motorists to help make Michigan the top state in the country for seat belt use. The nationwide seat belt mobilization period will end June 4.

The state is also challenging neighboring Ohio and Indiana to see which can improve its seat belt usage rate the most this year.

Michigan ranked No. 1 nationally at 98 percent in 2009. But its use rate was 94.5 percent last year, which dropped the state down to 12th place.

Residents are being encouraged to use social media to participate in the "get your click on" campaign with the hashtag #ClickonMI.

The campaign announcement comes as the Michigan State Police celebrates 100 years of service.

