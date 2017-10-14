WUOMFM

Michigan combat center tests positive for contamination

  • Security Forces Airmen from the 180th FW at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center small arms firing range in Alpena, MI on June 9, 2015.
    Courtesy Photo / Air National Guard | Tech. Sgt. Nic Kuetemeyer

A combat center in northern Michigan has become the third military installation in the state to test positive for contaminated groundwater.

Capt. Brian Blumline says preliminary results came in this week for tests conducted at five locations at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center earlier this year. He says all the sites showed elevated levels of perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctyl sulfonate.

The contaminants are from fire-fighting foam that used to be involved in training at the base.

Blumline urges the public to attend an informational meeting at the base next week. He says state environmental and health agencies will provide updates on what steps will be taken moving forward.

Contamination has also been found at Camp Grayling and the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Michigan.

perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs)
alpena county
camp grayling
wurtsmith air force base

