Michigan company rolls out its 'next generation' lithium battery

A Michigan lithium battery maker is rolling out its next generation battery.

Xalt Energy has suffered setbacks in recent years, including lost business opportunities in China when it changed regulations, and losing out on a major bus contract in California, resulting in layoffs at its facilities in Midland and Pontiac.

Lisa Stevenson is the director of cell development at Xalt. She says their next battery stores more energy and is a good fit for the electric bus market.

“Absolutely, it’s going to make us more competitive,” says Stevenson.

The new battery was unveiled during this week’s meeting of the American Public Transportation Association in Atlanta.