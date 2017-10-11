WUOMFM

Michigan company rolls out its 'next generation' lithium battery

By 44 minutes ago
  • A lithium battery
    A lithium battery

A Michigan lithium battery maker is rolling out its next generation battery.

Xalt Energy has suffered setbacks in recent years, including lost business opportunities in China when it changed regulations, and losing out on a major bus contract in California, resulting in layoffs at its facilities in Midland and Pontiac.

Lisa Stevenson is the director of cell development at Xalt.    She says their next battery stores more energy and is a good fit for the electric bus market.

“Absolutely, it’s going to make us more competitive,” says Stevenson.

The new battery was unveiled during this week’s meeting of the American Public Transportation Association in Atlanta.

Tags: 
XALT
lithium battery
lithium ion
midland
Pontiac
dow koham

Related Content

Midland could see 300 new jobs this year

By Virginia Gordan Mar 25, 2015
XALT Energy

A multi-year export contract will bring more than 300 new high-tech and manufacturing jobs to Midland, according to XALT Energy, a Midland-based developer and manufacturer of lithium batteries.

XALT announced this week that it has agreed to supply its lithium titanate batteries to HK Group, a Chinese manufacturer of all-electric buses. 