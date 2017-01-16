Michigan congressman dubious of Trump's plans to provide "insurance for everybody"

One Democratic Michigan congressman says he’s willing to keep an “open-mind” about Republican plans to replace Obamacare.

Large crowds gathered across the nation on Sunday, including in Warren, to oppose the push to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Flint Congressman Dan Kildee is concerned a quick repeal of the Affordable Care Act will leave 20 million people, including hundreds of thousands in Michigan, without health insurance.

Kildee wants to see how Republicans will keep some popular provisions of the health care law in place.

“I have to keep an open-mind and I’m willing to look at whatever plan they put forward,” says Kildee, “but the plan that they describe is a little bit hard to comprehend.”

As for president-elect Donald Trump’s claim that he’s close to having a plan ready to provide “insurance for everybody”, Kildee says Americans shouldn’t take “anything” Trump says at “face value.”

Trump made the comment in an interview with the Washington Post published on Sunday.

The president-elect says: "We're going to have insurance for everybody. There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can't pay for it, you don't get it. That's not going to happen with us."

Trump declined to reveal any details.

An embrace of universal health care would mark a sharp break for most Republicans, as they plan to repeal and replace the current health care law.

Trump told the Post he expects Congress to address the issue in the coming weeks.