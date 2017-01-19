Michigan congressman getting mixed messages on repealing Affordable Care Act

As Congress pushes forward with repealing the Affordable Care Act, Michiganders are giving conflicting advice to members of the state delegation.

This week, as the nation prepared to inaugurate a new president, Republican lawmakers too time to meet with people in town hall sessions.

Republican John Moolenaar met with constituents in Stanton this week, as part of listening tour of his mid-Michigan congressional district.

The small crowd spent most of its time urging repeal of Obamacare and fretting over what will happen if the health care law is repealed without a replacement ready.

The second term congressman tried to assure both sides.

“There is a plan,” Moolenaar said after the meeting. “Obamacare is on its way out. But we aren’t going to move forward with the plan, until it’s ready for an orderly transition, so that everybody can know what to expect.”

Moolenaar expects repealing and replacing Obamacare may take two years.

Michigan's Democratic lawmakers oppose outright repealing the Affordable Care Act.