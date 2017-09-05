Michigan DACA recipient on his future: “I don’t know”

Stateside's conversation with DREAMer Julio Mejia-Andino.

Last Friday, President Trump was asked about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). It’s the program that allows undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children to remain in the country. They're widely known as "DREAMers."

"We love the DREAMers," President Trump said. "We love everybody."

But today, Attorney Jeff Sessions announced the DACA program "is being rescinded." The Trump administration is giving Congress six months to pass some kind of replacement program for the nearly million DREAMers who have signed up for DACA.

Julio Mejia-Andino is one of those DREAMers, and he lives in Michigan. He's been in the United States since 1999.

Mejia-Andino said he and his siblings are coping with today's news, "some of us better than others."

Listen above to hear him describe the "uncertainty" he and his family feel today. You'll also hear him explain why he didn't hesitate to register for DACA in the first place, and what he'd say if he had the chance to sit down face-to-face with President Trump, Attorney General Sessions, and advisor Stephen Miller, who strongly pushed the president to end DACA.

