Michigan Democratic Party chair talks fundraising, gerrymandering, and winning in 2018

Next year is a big election year for Michigan. We thought we’d check in with party leaders to see what each party’s priorities are.

Brandon Dillon, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, joined Stateside to talk about what the party is focusing on in the run up to the 2018 elections.

Currently, Dillon says, the party is assessing voters' concerns.

“What our elected officials, I think, have done very well since the last election is understand that people don’t look at the success of their state or their country purely on how Wall Street is doing or what the unemployment rate is,” said Dillon. “You have to look at things a little bit deeper. And the anxiety that people fear about their jobs not paying as much as maybe their parents’, or having to work extra just to keep up with rising health care costs is a message that we need to communicate much more effectively.”

Dillon also says one non-issue for the party at the moment is finding candidates who are willing to run and who, he believes, will challenge the status quo.

“We do have really solid candidates, and I think having a message that speaks to their real concerns and is unabashedly progressive, but also practical, is going to be something that will motivate voters to come out,” Dillon said.

