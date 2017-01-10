WUOMFM

Michigan Democrats girding to defend Obamacare

By 15 minutes ago
  • The U.S. Capitol.
    The U.S. Capitol.
    Crazy George / Flickr

The Affordable Care Act is shaping up to be one of the first big battles of the new congressional session. Republicans have promised to repeal it. Democrats are girded to defend it. And there’s a lot at stake for Michigan.

Republicans have still not agreed on what will replace Obamacare. But they say something needs to be done to make healthcare more affordable, and the law has not solved that problem.

Democrats like Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee say they may be in the minority, but they’re defending a law that has a lot of popular elements Republicans have promised to keep.

“They can call it what they want, but what they’re going to come up with in a replacement is going to look, and walk, and sound a lot like the Affordable Care Act,” said Kildee.

Meanwhile, freshman Republican Congressman Paul Mitchell of Michigan says the ACA has not made health care affordable, and defenders of the law are using scare tactics.

“We shouldn’t write policy and try to get it passed by scaring the be-jeebers out of people,” he said. “It’s just morally wrong. It just is. Let’s stop using fear to try and pressure members of Congress.”

Mitchell says repealing and replacing Obamacare can be done in stages, and without people losing coverage.

390,000 people in Michigan have purchased insurance on the federal health care exchange. Another 640,000 thousand people have signed up for the expanded Medicaid program that’s part of the law. And hospitals say that’s saving lots of money on unneeded emergency room visits. 

Tags: 
affordable care act

Related Content

Michigan doctors and patients urge Congress to keep the Affordable Care Act

By Jan 9, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

In the days leading up to president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, Michigan doctors and parents are speaking out against one of his biggest promises.

Trump and many Republicans in Congress are promising to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act.

Those against “Obamacare” say its premiums are too high and it doesn’t provide enough choice. But at a press conference on Monday, several Michigan doctors and patients spoke out in favor of the Act, particularly how it helps children with cancer.

Protestors urge Republican Congressman not to repeal the Affordable Care Act

By Bryce Huffman Dec 20, 2016
Protestors stand outside U.S. Congressman Dave Trott's office in Troy.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

About 40 protestors rallied outside Republican Congressman David Trott's office in Troy Tuesday, holding signs that read "Don't Take My Medicare or Medicaid."

The protestors urged Trott to think twice about repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Trott is in favor of repealing Obamacare. He says there should be more competition among insurance providers, which he says would mean lower costs for Michigan residents. 

Study: Many Michiganders would be uninsurable without Affordable Care Act

By Bryce Huffman Dec 12, 2016
Emergency sign at hospital.
(photo by Steve Carmody/Michigan Radio)

A new study says nearly 1.7 million people in Michigan were uninsurable before the Affordable Care Act.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit that publishes non-partisan medical information, estimates that 28% of non-elderly Michigan adults have preexisting conditions that were uninsurable before the Affordable Care Act.

Cynthia Cox, is with the Kaiser Family Foundation, said many of these people get insurance through their job.