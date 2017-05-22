WUOMFM

Michigan Democrats propose "Health Care Bill of Rights;" Republican claims "partisan" motive

By 16 hours ago
  • State House Democratic Floor Leader Christine Greig speaks at a news conference in Flint
    State House Democratic Floor Leader Christine Greig speaks at a news conference in Flint
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

State Republicans and Democrats are sparring over a proposal to keep some key Affordable Care Act provisions in place in Michigan, even if Congress succeeds in repealing Obamacare.

The U.S. House has already approved its version of a replacement for the controversial federal health care law.  The U.S. Senate has yet to act.   President Trump supports replacing the ACA.

On Monday, Democratic lawmakers held a series of news conference across Michigan touting a "Health Care Bill of Rights.:   The resolution would require insurers to continue key Obamacare provisions, even if the law is repealed. They include:

-Protect People with Pre-Existing Conditions

-Prevent Massive Rate Hikes

-Prevent Annual or Lifetime Health Care Coverage Caps

-Protect Essential Health Benefits (including maternity & newborn care, prescription drugs, hospitalization and emergency services)

Christine Grieg is the State House Minority Floor leader.  She says even Republican state lawmakers can support the resolution.

“Everyone knows someone in their district with a preexisting condition, (or) with children under the age of 26 who need additional coverage,” says Greig.

But Republicans see little to support.

The state GOP issued a statement accusing the Democrats of putting "party over people" by "championing a broken health care act that continues to fail Americans."

Greig disagreed with the Republican assessment.

“It’s not putting party over (people) when you have people and their health and their quality of life at the center of what you’re trying to accomplish,” says Greig.

Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders could lose their health care coverage if Obamacare is repealed.    

But many others hope repealing the Affordable Care Act will lower their insurance premiums.     

Tags: 
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act
obamacare
christine greig
health care bill of rights
Michigan Democratic Party
Michigan Republican Party
health care

