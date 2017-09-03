WUOMFM

Michigan DNR: Invasive Japanese stiltgrass found in state

  • Invasive plant Japanese stiltgrass
    Japanese stiltgrass. The state DNR says the invasive plant was recently found near Ann Arbor.
The state Department of Natural Resources says an invasive grass from Asia has been found in Michigan for first time.

The DNR said Friday that Japanese stiltgrass was recently found on private property in Scio Township, near Ann Arbor in Washtenaw County.

The invasive plant originates in Asia and is a thin, bamboo-like grass with jointed stems and well-spaced leaves.

The DNR is asking landowners and others spending time outdoors to be on the lookout for Japanese stiltgrass and to report its location to the state agency.

Japanese stiltgrass has been found in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and other states.

The species is believed to have arrived in the U.S. in shipping materials in the early 20th century. It's now widely distributed along the East Coast and in southern states.

