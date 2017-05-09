WUOMFM
Michigan fruit farmers literally lose sleep over cold spring weather

  • An apple orchard.
    Michigan apple trees should escape any damage from the freeze this week.
    Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The past few days have seen unseasonable cold across much of Michigan, with temperatures falling below freezing in many parts of the state. A late freeze like this one threatens Michigan’s fruit crop at a crucial time in its annual cycle.

In response, Michigan farmers are turning to a number of methods to protect their peaches, cherries and apples. Stateside spoke with  Steve Tennes, owner of The Country Mill farm in Charlotte, about his efforts to keep his fruit warm overnight.

