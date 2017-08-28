Michigan gasoline prices expected to spike due to Hurricane Harvey

Gas prices in Michigan are expected to jump about 20 cents in the next day thanks to Hurricane Harvey.

Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy.com says the storm’s disruption of refineries along the Gulf coast will have a ripple effect reaching Michigan.

“Once we get refineries back online, it could still take weeks in Houston to sort everything out,” says DeHaan. “There will probably be a good amount of problems that linger into the month of September, perhaps into October as refineries pick up the pieces.”

The recovery will be complicated by refineries switching over to cheaper winter fuel blends this fall.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.47 per gallon. That's about 8 cents more than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.44 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area. The highest was about $2.53 per gallon in the Traverse City area.