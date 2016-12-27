WUOMFM

Michigan gasoline prices expected to stay high (and maybe higher) in 2017

  • Gassing up at the pump.
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Gasoline prices in Michigan are running about 50 cents higher than this time last year.

One analyst expects prices will continue to rise in 2017.

Patrick DeHaan is with GasBuddy.com. He says gasoline prices have been rising steadily since the beginning of November.

DeHaan expects prices at the pump in 2017 will probably continue to run 20 to 30 cents higher than in 2016.

“Sometimes prices maybe more similar to what we saw this year,” says DeHaan, “Sometimes we could get close to that $3 a gallon figure.”

DeHaan says one unknown is how the incoming Trump administration’s policies might affect the oil industry.

