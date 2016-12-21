Michigan governor signs compensation bill for 'wrongfully imprisoned'

Governor Snyder has signed into law legislation compensating people who’ve been wrongfully imprisoned.

Under the “Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act,” the compensation would amount to $50,000 for every year the individual was incarcerated, in addition to reasonable attorney fees and expenses.

“Michigan’s criminal justice system does a tremendous job, however there is always more we can do to make it better, particularly for those who have been wrongfully imprisoned for a crime they didn’t commit,” Snyder said in a written statement.

The law would also give the Michigan Department of Corrections the responsibility of providing basic reentry services to individuals who are released from prison as a result of having their convictions reversed, vacated or overturned.

Currently, about three dozen former inmates would qualify for compensation.

Governor Snyder says the state can never “fully repay” innocent people “wrongfully imprisoned,” but the money can help them “transition back into civilian life.”