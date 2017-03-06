WUOMFM

Michigan groups ready to challenge revised travel ban

By 10 minutes ago
  • Protesters against the initial travel ban at Detroit Metro Airport, Jan. 30.
    Protesters against the initial travel ban at Detroit Metro Airport, Jan. 30.
    Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Two Michigan civil rights groups say they’re ready pick up a lawsuit filed against President Trump’s first travel ban.

The Michigan ACLU and the Arab-American Civil Rights League sued in federal court to overturn Trump’s first executive order. The groups now say they’ll amend that lawsuit to fight the new order issued Monday.

Trump’s new executive order targets migrants from six majority-Muslim countries, not seven — Iraq is now off the list. It also exempts permanent U.S. residents and people with valid pre-existing visas.

The new order doesn’t apply to some of the plaintiffs from the initial suit. But others, such as a nine-year-old Yemeni boy with a U.S. citizen father, are still affected by the revised ban.

“Despite its cosmetic revisions, this new order is still a Muslim ban, and it is still unconstitutional,” said Michigan ACLU director Kary Moss in a statement. “Further, by halting refugee resettlement, this ban also callously betrays America's long history as a safe haven for those fleeing oppression and seeking freedom."

The groups say they’ll file the amended lawsuit in Detroit federal court in the next ten days. The new ban goes into effect March 16.

Last month, Detroit federal judge Victoria Roberts officially struck down part of the first order that barred some permanent legal residents from returning to the country. By that time, the Trump Administration had already announced it wouldn’t enforce that provision.

The lawsuit itself was put on hold other federal courts struck down the initial travel ban entirely.

Tags: 
travel ban
refugees
immigration executive order

Related Content

Trump order has led to more people in detention. Immigration lawyer: Is it worth the moral cost?

By Feb 10, 2017
PROFESSOR KIT JOHNSON / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

There is another executive order on immigration issued by President Donald Trump, beyond the travel ban of seven majority-Muslim countries.

This executive order gave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) broader discretion to arrest undocumented immigrants. The result has been a quick uptick in arrests, more people in detention centers, and an immigrant community that is more fearful of being deported.

With travel ban blocked, Muslim leader tells Michiganders abroad to come home

By Feb 10, 2017
Andrey Belenko / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A federal appeals panel in the 9th U.S. Circuit has upheld a lower court’s ruling against an executive order by President Donald Trump. That order temporarily banned people of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The three-judge panel suggested the executive order did nothing to make the nation safer, and that the Trump administration didn’t present any evidence that people from the seven countries were a threat to the U.S.

Dawud Walid, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Michigan, joined Stateside to talk about the ruling it's effect on the Muslim community.

Refugees en route to Michigan on a “rollercoaster ride” amid uncertainty over Trump travel ban

By Feb 6, 2017
COURTESY OF SAMARITAS

Travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries are enjoying tearful reunions with loved ones across the United States and the state of Michigan. This after a federal judge ruled against President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban.

Airlines around the world allowed people to board flights as usual to the United States.