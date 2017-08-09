WUOMFM

Michigan health chief wants to subpoena evidence in Legionnaires' outbreak case

  • Nick Lyon
    Nick Lyon is the head of the state health department. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of an 85-year-old man, who died of Legionairres' disease during the Flint water crisis.
    Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

The head of Michigan's health department is asking a judge to force prosecutors to release additional evidence in their case against him in connection to the Flint water crisis.

An attorney for Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon has filed motions asking a judge to compel the release of requested discovery material and to issue subpoenas for the state Office of Inspector General, state Office of Auditor General, Lyon's own department, and McLaren-Flint hospital.

The Flint Journal reports Lyon also wants to subpoena the doctor of a Genesee Township man who died at age 85 from Legionnaires' disease.

Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the man. Health officials identified the Flint River as a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in 2014 and 2015.

nick lyon
Flint water crisis

