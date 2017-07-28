WUOMFM

Michigan health organizations get $6 million to combat opioid epidemic

Health organizations in Michigan just got some more ammunition in the fight against opioid abuse.

The Michigan Health Endowment Fund has awarded nearly $6.5 million dollars in grants to health programs around the state in an effort to address the opioid crisis.  

Becky Cienki, the MHEF's senior program officer, says the grants were made through the fund's behavioral health initiative. The 16 projects that received grants are focused on either substance abuse disorders or mental health.

"In Michigan we're experiencing a 10-fold increase in the number of deaths involving opioids since 1999, and it's really having an impact on a lot of sectors -- including first responders, the criminal justice system, child welfare, education and employers, just to name a few," Cienki said.

Cienki says the MHEF received 63 proposals for the grants. Of the 16 that were selected, 11 are new projects and five are renewal projects that were previously funded in 2016.

The awards range from just over $100,000 to $500,000 and went to programs in every region of the state, from Southeast Michigan to the western Upper Peninsula.

"No community or demographic is immune -- Upper or Lower Peninsula, urban or rural, wealthy or economically struggling. We must develop evidence-based solutions that work across boundaries," Cienki said.

You can see the full list of programs that received grants here.

Overdose deaths increased in Michigan last year; most involved opioids

By Jul 14, 2017
State officials say overdose deaths jumped by 18% last year in Michigan with the majority of cases involving opioid abuse.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that nearly 1,700 of the 2,335 overdose deaths in 2016 were opioid-related.

Senate votes to keep opioid addicts from 'doctor shopping'

By & Jun 22, 2017
Doctors would be required to check an electronic monitoring database before prescribing painkillers and other drugs under legislation aimed at preventing opioid addicts from "doctor shopping."

Senate Bills 166 and 167 won approval Thursday in the Michigan Senate and were sent to the House for consideration.

Michigan's per capita rate of opiod painkiller prescriptions is the 10th highest in the U.S. 

Deadly opiates force law enforcement to take precautions with drug evidence

By Jun 6, 2017
Powerful synthetic opioid street drugs have changed the way some law enforcement officials collect and handle drug evidence. 

Fentanyl and carfentinil are extremely powerful synthetic opiates sometimes used in street drugs that have made their way to Michigan. The drugs are especially dangerous because they can be absorbed through the air or through contact with the skin, according to Timothy Plancon, Special Agent in charge of the DEA's Detroit field office. 

Michigan lawmakers look at different tactic to battle opioid epidemic

By Jun 5, 2017
Tuesday, state lawmakers will consider a package of bills  aimed at reducing Michigan’s growing problems with prescription painkillers.

Opioids, like hydrocodone and oxycodone, are commonly prescribed for pain management.