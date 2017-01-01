Michigan hospitals concerned about proposed repeal of Obamacare

Michigan’s hospital administrators are concerned what will happen if Congress repeals Obamacare in 2017.

Repealing the Affordable Care Act tops the agenda for Republicans after the new congress is sworn in during the first week in January.

But the Michigan Health and Hospital Association is concerned what will happen if Obamacare is repealed without a replacement strategy ready to take its place.

The association points out, between 2010 and 2019, Michigan hospitals will lose about $7 billion in reduced Medicare reimbursements.

More than 300,000 Michiganders now get health care insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Another 600,000 have signed up for expanded Medicaid coverage.

The association worries a repeal without a replacement plan could bring uncertainty to the healthcare marketplace and disruption to the insurance system.