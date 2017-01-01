WUOMFM

Michigan hospitals concerned about proposed repeal of Obamacare

By 26 minutes ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Michigan’s hospital administrators are concerned what will happen if Congress repeals Obamacare in 2017.

Repealing the Affordable Care Act tops the agenda for Republicans after the new congress is sworn in during the first week in January. 

But the Michigan Health and Hospital Association is concerned what will happen if Obamacare is repealed without a replacement strategy ready to take its place.

The association points out, between 2010 and 2019, Michigan hospitals will lose about $7 billion in reduced Medicare reimbursements.  

More than 300,000 Michiganders now get health care insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Another 600,000 have signed up for expanded Medicaid coverage.

The association worries a repeal without a replacement plan could bring uncertainty to the healthcare marketplace and disruption to the insurance system.

Study: Many Michiganders would be uninsurable without Affordable Care Act

By Bryce Huffman Dec 12, 2016
Emergency sign at hospital.
(photo by Steve Carmody/Michigan Radio)

A new study says nearly 1.7 million people in Michigan were uninsurable before the Affordable Care Act.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit that publishes non-partisan medical information, estimates that 28% of non-elderly Michigan adults have preexisting conditions that were uninsurable before the Affordable Care Act.

Cynthia Cox, is with the Kaiser Family Foundation, said many of these people get insurance through their job.

New report finds health insurance 'churning' remains a problem in Michigan

By Dec 1, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A new report finds, despite improved access to health insurance, a large number of poor Michiganders still fall in and out of coverage.

The University of Michigan’s Center for Healthcare Research & Transformation looked at something called “churning”.  Churning is when individuals pass from one health insurer to another, either by changing plans or entering and exiting Medicaid.

Marianne Udow Philips is the center’s director. She says there remains a lot of health insurance instability.